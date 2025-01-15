As travel surges with Maha Kumbh, Uber teams up with AAI at Prayagraj Airport

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025 — Uber, India’s leading ride-hailing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Prayagraj Airport, Uttar Pradesh. With this collaboration, Uber will deliver seamless and efficient transportation solutions for millions of pilgrims and travellers visiting Prayagraj, particularly for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. As one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw an estimated 40 crore people, making this partnership a vital step in ensuring hassle-free mobility during the event.



In April 2023, Uber signed an MoU with AAI, extending its services to multiple AAI airports across the country. With operations already in place at 20 AAI airports, Uber continues to bolster its presence to meet the growing demands of passengers, especially during major events like the Maha Kumbh Mela.



Director of Prayagraj Airport, Airports Authority of India, commented on the collaboration, “As Prayagraj gears up to welcome millions of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh Mela, ensuring seamless and reliable transportation is paramount. Our collaboration with Uber is a significant step toward enhancing passenger convenience and supporting the city’s infrastructure during this monumental event. We are confident that Uber’s advanced technology and on-ground support will greatly benefit travellers and contribute to the success of the Maha Kumbh Mela.”



To mark the launch of this partnership, Uber will offer 25% off up to Rs 200 for trips starting from Prayagraj Airport. As part of the collaboration, Uber will establish dedicated pickup zones at Prayagraj Airport, supported by on-ground assistance and clear wayfinding signage to guide travellers from the terminal to the pickup areas. The initiative is designed to streamline the airport experience, ensuring a seamless transition from air travel to ground transportation. Travellers can book their rides with just a few taps on the Uber app, benefiting from reliable and efficient services.



Shiva Shailendran, Director of Supply Operations at Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are excited to join hands with the Airports Authority of India at Prayagraj Airport to streamline the mobility experience for travellers and pilgrims. Our commitment is to ensure smooth, convenient and comfortable movement throughout this significant spiritual event. By combining technology with dedicated on-ground support, we aim to provide an unparalleled mobility experience that meets the unique demands of this significant event.”



The partnership is also expected to benefit Uber drivers in the region by creating additional earning opportunities during the peak travel season. By providing a reliable and streamlined transportation network, Uber continues to innovate and elevate its services to become the preferred choice for airport mobility solutions.







