Permission Launches ASK On Base: Ushering In The Next Era Of Data Ownership And Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing faster transactions, lower fees, and scalable rewards to redefine data ownership and monetization.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permission , the revolutionizing how individuals control and monetize their data, has officially launched its ASK token on Base , Coinbase's Layer 2 blockchain. Now live on Aerodrome , Base's flagship decentralized exchange, ASK empowers users with faster, cheaper transactions and scalable rewards, setting a new standard for data ownership in web3 and beyond.





Permission is dismantling the traditional data economy dominated by big tech, giving users full ownership of their information. Through its innovative platform, individuals earn ASK tokens by sharing data in a privacy-first, transparent way. This launch on Base accelerates Permission's mission to redefine the relationship between people and brands-ensuring that data ownership works for the user, not corporations.

“ASK is more than a token-it's a movement toward a fairer digital economy,” said Charlie Silver, CEO.“By launching on Base, we're not only supercharging ASK's accessibility and rewards but also championing a future where individuals have real power over their data.”

Base's cutting-edge Layer 2 delivers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees, ensuring a seamless trading experience for ASK users on Aerodrome. Availability on Aerodrome enhances market depth and provides ASK holders with the ability to provide liquidity for ASK and earn trading fees. Powered by Coinbase and Ethereum, Base offers the perfect environment for ASK's growth, enabling Permission to tap into millions of users in one of the fastest-growing Web3 ecosystems.

The official ASK token contract on Base is: 0x79322cee6c90735b967d2396b9adc392915aebb6 .

This launch is just the beginning. In 2025, Permission will unveil strategic partnerships and user-friendly campaigns to onboard the next wave of crypto adopters into the ASK ecosystem. These initiatives are designed to bridge the gap between traditional users and blockchain innovation, building a data-driven future that prioritizes transparency, privacy, and rewards.

About Permission

Permission is transforming the digital economy by empowering individuals to own and monetize their data. Its platform enables users to earn rewards by sharing information with brands in a secure and transparent way. By creating a world where data ownership belongs to the individual-not big tech-Permission is leading the charge toward a more equitable and rewarding digital future.

For more information, visit .

