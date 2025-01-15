Payprop And Property Inspect Put Property Managers At The Heart Of New Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PayProp & Property Inspect logos

PayProp - dashboard view of platform

PayProp - bank-integrated payments view of platform

- Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North AmericaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading rent collection and trust accounting PayProp, and Radweb , the PropTech innovator behind Property Inspect, have entered into a strategic integration and partnership agreement that will help property managers deliver exceptional service.The partnership will enhance the existing integration between PayProp and Property Inspect across the USA and Canada.The companies say the industry-leading partnership will enable them to deliver exclusive features to customers, unavailable to any other trust accounting platform – offering unparalleled efficiencies for property managers in the USA, Canada and beyond.MORE DATA AT PROPERTY MANAGERS' FINGERTIPSRadweb's recent Property Inspect integration with PayProp helps property managers simplify inspections, enhances transparency, automates reports, tracks maintenance issues, streamlines billing, and improves communication. This helps property managers avoid data duplication and have a single source of truth so they can resolve issues faster.The new partnership agreement commits both companies to achieving even greater levels of integration to empower property managers with the tools and data they need.EVOLVING INTEGRATIONS“This partnership is about empowering property managers to help deliver a dream home experience for landlords and tenants,” said Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services at PayProp North America.“Together we're focused on deepening the integration between our Reapit products and Radweb's platforms in the USA, Canada and beyond, giving agents back time to focus on their customers instead of admin.”“Our partnership with PayProp is about giving property managers the tools they need to excel,” said Steve Rad, Managing Director of Radweb.“We're focused on expanding our integration throughout 2025, to deliver exclusive features that streamline operations, boost efficiency, and provide unparalleled value for PayProp customers. By simplifying workflows and improving data accessibility, we're giving property managers the power to deliver exceptional service where it matters most.”ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2.7bn in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.Learn more at and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights and PayProp blog for news, analysis and thought leadership on the residential rental market.

