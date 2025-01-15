(MENAFN) A senior Slovak lawmaker stated on Tuesday that achieving global balance is impossible without Russia’s involvement, during an ongoing visit by a parliamentary delegation from Bratislava to the Russian capital.



"Without Russia's participation, the world cannot be balanced," said Andrej Danko, deputy speaker of Slovakia's National Council, according to a statement from Russia’s Federation Council. His comments came after talks between the Slovak delegation and Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko.



Danko highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation between Slovakia and Russia, particularly in energy and trade, stressing that both nations share a common history and values.



"Unfortunately, Brussels politicians do not want good relations with Russia. But I am sure that the situation in Europe will change," he added.



Tibor Gaspar, another deputy speaker in the Slovak delegation, noted that their visit to Moscow signals Slovakia’s openness to dialogue. “The fact that we were received at such a high level is an important signal that Russia is willing to communicate with those interested in such dialogue,” Gaspar said.



The Federation Council reported that the meeting between Matvienko and the Slovak delegation focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for interparliamentary cooperation. Matvienko expressed gratitude for the Slovak lawmakers’ efforts to revive parliamentary dialogue.

