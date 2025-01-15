NATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOL FACILITIES NONPROFIT BUILDING HOPE APPOINTS PRESIDENT AND CEO-EMERITUS S. JOSEPH BRUNO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Visionary Leader Brings 23 Years of Charter School Expertise Back to Support Future Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope , the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today announced the appointment of President and CEO-Emeritus S. Joseph Bruno to its Board of Directors. With 21 years in the charter school space, Bruno brings deep and expertise and a legacy of impact to his new position on Building Hope's Board.

"I am delighted to welcome Joe back to Building Hope,"

said

Sheila Ryan-Macie, chair of the board of directors.

"Since our first day back in 2003, Joe has been a champion for charter school leaders and students. Joe now joins a diverse and dynamic group of directors who share that commitment."

"Joe built the foundation for Building Hope's success, and he has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of charter schools and the critical role Building Hope plays in driving innovation and equity in education," said Building Hope President and CEO William D. (Bill) Hansen. "He has been a steadfast champion of our organization, and we are pleased to welcome him back in this new role. His invaluable insight and expertise will be instrumental as we chart our path forward."

During his executive tenure at Building Hope, Bruno oversaw the organization's expansion from a $28 million initial investment aimed at increasing student and family access to charter schools in Washington, D.C., to its current investment total of $586 million that has supported more than 308,000 students nationwide. As a Board member, he will continue his commitment to this mission by serving on the Investment Committee.

Earlier in his career, Bruno served as a partner in two of the Big-4 accounting firms, where he developed extensive expertise in financial operations and strategic planning. Additionally, he was the Chief Financial Officer of a publicly traded company.

"In my more than two decades working in K-12 education, I have watched charter schools time and again deliver on the promise to give families an opportunity for their children to develop their unique talents and success," said Bruno. "My own education as an eight-year-old immigrant from Sicily was responsible for my success. Yes, it has been a privilege to live the American Dream, and it is as great or greater a privilege to continue helping others do the same."

Bruno holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and is a Certified Public Accountant. He has served on various boards, reflecting his commitment to cultural and educational initiatives, and he has been recognized for his contributions to the community and the field of education.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

ShinePR for Building Hope

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Hope

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED