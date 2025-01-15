Paypal, Deloitte, & Bitwave Announce "On-Chain B2B Payments Day,” Where Stablecoin Innovation Meets B2B Finance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders Join Forces to Host Groundbreaking Event During ETHDenver 2025









SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayPal , Deloitte, and Bitwave will co-host "On-Chain B2B Payments Day,” a transformative event dedicated to accelerating the global adoption of on-chain B2B payments.

On-Chain B2B Payments Day will bring together hundreds of senior financial leaders, accountants, auditors, and enterprise executives on February 27 to explore how stablecoins and blockchain technologies are reshaping the future of payments for businesses.

“With the broader adoption of blockchain networks and digital assets, stablecoins play a critical role,” said Deloitte Tax LLP Partner, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain & Digital Assets, Rob Massey.

“Business transactions take on a whole new dynamic when these 'programmable' funds interact with the software applications on a near real time basis. And with that, we end up with unique tax, accounting and risk considerations,” said Massey.

Presented alongside ETHDenver – the annual conference for Ethereum developers and blockchain advocates – this exciting event kicks off with a networking brunch and panel discussion featuring some of the leading voices in payment innovation. On-Chain B2B Payments Day is sponsored by NetSuite alongside other key industry contributors.

The afternoon welcomes attendees with a collaborative co-working space, followed by a celebratory closing happy hour.

"Stablecoins offer an unprecedented opportunity to transform payment operations for global business," said Bitwave Co-Founder and COO, Amy Kalnoki.

"At Bitwave, we expect to see on-chain payments become one of the fastest-growing areas of blockchain adoption in 2025. This event will provide financial leaders with insights into how on-chain technology will redefine cross-border payments, liquidity management, and real-time reporting," said Kalnoki.

Why Attend?



Gain Practical Insights: Learn from financial experts about accounting, tax, and regulatory frameworks for building a compliant and future-ready payment practice.

Discover Real-World Use Cases: Explore how stablecoins are transforming B2B payments, from accounts receivable (AR) to accounts payable (AP) and beyond. Engage with Industry Leaders: Connect with top decision-makers from leading enterprises, institutions, and crypto-native organizations advancing on-chain payments between vendors and payers.



Bonus: Take the “Bitwave Vendor Payment Pledge ” and join an exclusive network of business partners accepting stablecoin invoice payments.

Apply to Join

Complimentary tickets are available to pre-registered and approved attendees. Guests can apply to attend one, two, or all three sections of the event. Space is limited.



Networking Brunch & Panel Discussion

Co-Working Space Closing Happy Hour



Sponsorship Inquiries

Interested in shaping the future of finance? Contact Bitwave to explore sponsorship opportunities for this exciting event.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the“Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit , and .

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset sub-ledger and on-chain finance platform. Built for enterprises and institutions, Bitwave delivers the reliability, security, and control demanded by today's leading finance teams.

Bitwave automates on-chain accounting workflows, streamlines regulatory compliance, and simplifies tax reporting complexity with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and pioneering crypto-native projects alike, Bitwave enables the digital asset economy with scalable financial operations. For more information, visit bitwave.io .

