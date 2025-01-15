Growth Trends In The Lung Cancer Screening Market, 2024-2035, By Cancer Type, Diagnosis Type, End User And Region

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Screening by Cancer Type, Diagnosis Type, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global lung cancer screening market was estimated at USD 3.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.50 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of several factors, including the rising incidence of lung cancer, increased government initiatives and awareness, technological advancements in screening, the expansion of screening programs and coverage, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, and strategic alliances and partnerships.



The lung cancer screening market is experiencing significant growth as several countries integrate screening programs into their routine healthcare systems. This shift has been facilitated by insurance companies that now provide coverage for lung cancer screening tests, making these services more accessible and affordable for patients. The increased availability of screening has led to higher uptake rates, further driving market expansion. Notably, in January 2024, Nova Scotia launched a new cancer screening program targeting individuals at risk of developing lung cancer, highlighting a proactive approach to early detection and prevention.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness and adoption of lung cancer screening programs, and favorable reimbursement policies, particularly in the United States. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing population, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, rising healthcare investments, and expanding access to diagnostic facilities in emerging economies like China and India. For instance, in Yunnan Province, China, Project HOPE, in collaboration with the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, initiated a ground-breaking lung cancer care program in May 2024. The goal of this project is to address the pressing problem of early lung cancer detection and enhance rural communities' access to treatment.

Market Segmentation Insights

By cancer type, the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lung cancer screening market in 2024 owing to the high prevalence and incidence rates of NSCLC compared to other types, as well as the increased demand for early and routine screening options to improve survival rates. For instance, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, cancer centers, and other groups across the country commemorated November 2023 as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, the small cell lung cancer segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the emergence of advanced diagnostic techniques and an increased focus on early detection due to the aggressive nature and rapid progression of small cell lung cancer.

By diagnosis type, the low-dose spiral CT scan segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lung cancer screening market in 2024 owing to the high accuracy and effectiveness of low-dose CT scans in detecting lung cancer at early stages, which is considered the standard for lung cancer screening in high-risk populations. For instance, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created a nanoparticle sensor for lung cancer detection in January 2024 that may be delivered via an inhaler. Particularly in low-income nations where patients have limited access to CT scanners, this technology has the potential to replace conventional diagnostic techniques. Additionally, the chest X-ray segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness and widespread availability, especially in low- and middle-income countries where access to advanced imaging modalities may be limited.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lung cancer screening market in 2024 owing to the availability of comprehensive diagnostic services and advanced imaging equipment, along with the higher patient influx in these facilities for routine screenings. For instance, Delfi Diagnostics unveiled its first liquid biopsy test for lung cancer screening in October 2023. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for specialized, outpatient diagnostic services and the focus on rapid and convenient screening options for patients.

