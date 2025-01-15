Aesthetic Medicine Market Expected To Reach USD 170.41 Billion By 2032, Growing At CAGR 8.40% | Allergan, Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aesthetic improves physical appearance through non-invasive to minimally invasive techniques, provided by physicians in all specialties, usually with local or no anaesthesia.

The Aesthetic Medicine Market around the world was USD 82.46 billion in 2023 and it was projected to reach USD 170.41 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.40% between 2024 and 2032. Market expansion is driven by increasing demand of nonsurgical treatments, social media promotion and technological improvement such as cryolipolysis. Challenges include high costs, regulatory restrictions, and economic downturns. The future potential lies in developing countries, e.g., Asians-Pacific region, at-home aesthetic devices, and AI-based personalized therapies. Innovations like botulinum toxin injections, tissue engineering, targeted drug delivery, and functional prosthesis fixation exemplify the market's capacity to respond to changing consumer preferences and continuously generate subscriptions.

Top Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Procedures : The trend of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic treatments is increasing at a fast rate, mainly as a result of their lower risk profiles, increased recovery time, and usually direct results. This trend is mainly explained by consumer preference to procedures, other than surgery, as venesection, Botox, dermal fillers, laser energy therapy, chemical peeling, etc. These interventions give valuable results without prolonged periods of recovery or any such possible risks as with classical surgery. With an increasing number of consumers wanting these options, the market is growing fuelled by practicality and efficiency.

Growing Awareness and Acceptance : Publicity and acceptance of aesthetic medicine has skyrocketed, partly because of social media stars, famous personalities, and marketing campaigns of aesthetic brands. This increased exposure has contributed to the destigmatization of cosmetic interventions, thus promoting greater acceptance among diverse age groups, such as younger generations and men. Showing the examples of cosmetic enhancements in live life allowed the consumers to get used to cosmetic treatment without any stigmatization. Therefore, the market is growing as more and more patients are searching for these interventions, fueling the market's growth and increasing the consumer segment.

Technological Advancements : Continuous developments in aesthetic apparatuses and procedures have been a driving force of market expansion. Techniques such as cryolipolysis (fat freezing) and sophisticated laser systems, in addition to increase the safety of treatments and efficiency of treatment, therefore become attractive to a wider population. These state-of-the-art technologies continue to show improvements in results, minimization of adverse side effects, with greater and more precise treatments becoming available. With these developments, patient satisfaction is rising, thus fueling the demand for aesthetic procedures. With the increasing maturity and availability of these technologies, they are predicted to attract even greater numbers of consumers.

Key Challenges:

High Costs of Procedures : Price is a major problem within the aesthetic medicine market is the cost of many procedures making treatments commercially unviable for a broad spectrum of the population. The cost effectiveness of procedures can be attributed to the use of sophisticated technology, to a great level of expertise required, as well as to the lack of a systematically insured and hence affordable insurance for cosmetic procedures.

Regulatory and Safety Concerns : The strict control setting and probable negative or even worse effect pose huge obstacles for the market's development. Advancements of treatment take a long time to obtain new product and technology approvals, so they are not quickly brought to the market. In addition, safety and risk of adverse events are also a thing that can have an influence on consumer willingness to accept some interventions.

Economic Slowdowns : Economic recession and subsequent financial crisis could have considerable effects on the market of aesthetic medicine. During economic hardship, consumers tighten their discretionary spending and in turn this can affect the medical aesthetic market. Reduced disposable income will tend to see people put treatment on hold or even forgo the treatment in the first place, and the market for medical events is thus deeply sensitive to health of the broader economy.

Opportunities for Growth:

Emerging Markets : The worldwide spread of aesthetic medicine is becoming clearer in developing nations, especially in the Asia Pacific region (AP). In South Korea, China, and India, there is considerable growth in aesthetic treatments which is being fueled by increasing disposable income and increasing cultural acceptance of physical appearance. Now that these markets are maturing they represent a significant area of growth. The use of aesthetic procedures in these territories has been shown to increase in line with consumers increasingly adopting self- enhancement routines, which is likely to be a major engine for market expansion in the near future.

Home Use Aesthetic Devices : There is a great opportunity in the rapidly growing home-use aesthetic device market, aimed at consumers who are looking for privacy, convenience and affordability. As the number of at-home devices for hair removal, skin refinishing and treatment of acne increases, there is rising consumer demand for treatments performed in their homes. Technological breakthroughs have increased the availability, effectiveness, and usability of these devices, making them attractive to a wider consumer audience. As there is an increasing public demand for these types of products, this part of the market offers manufacturers an attractive opportunity to be able to supply the growing demand.

Personalization of Treatments : Moreso, as the demand for increasingly individualized therapies increases, personalization of aesthetic interventions is a significant opportunity in the market. Developments in technologies such as 3D imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) can be directed toward more personalised treatments, by tailoring treatment plans for each individual's needs and aspirations. This degree of customization not only enhances patient satisfaction and efficacy, but also breeds loyalty, which in turn leads to multiple visits. With consumers looking for therapies tailored to their specific facial characteristics or body outcomes, providers who use personalized treatment methodologies will be well-positioned to take advantage of this evolving market.

Regional Analysis of the Aesthetic Medicine Market

In 2023, North America held 39.41% of the global aesthetic medicine market share , driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedure adoption, skilled professionals, innovation, disposable income, and increasing demand due to skin disorders and regulatory trust.

Segment Analysis:

Dominating Segment by Product Type: Injectable

The Injectable segment dominates the global aesthetic medicine market. This involves techniques such as botulinum toxin (Botox), dermal fillers, and other injectable aesthetic treatments which have been aggressively applied because of their non-intrusive character, short recovery periods and instant own-seeing effects. The injectable part is estimated to occupy a major portion of the market, about 51.67% of the estimated market share of the global aesthetic medicine market.

Dominating Segment by Application: Facial Aesthetic

In the aesthetic medicine market, the Facial Aesthetic subspecialty is the market leader. This includes routine performed procedures, including the treatment of Botox, dermal fillers and facial skin revision procedures, which has been highly adopted due to their potential in targeting signs of aging and enhancing facial features. The part of facial aesthetics the largest part, about 44.5% of the total market share of aesthetic medicine in the world.

Key Manufacturers:

Allergan (Ireland)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Cutera (United States)

Cynosure (United States)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Lumenis (Israel)

Merz Aesthetics (Germany)

Revance Therapeutics (United States)

Sciton Inc. (United States) Syneron Candela (United States), Other Active Players

Key Developments:

In November 2024, Kane Biotech Inc. has signed a binding term sheet letting it acquire FB Dermatology S.R.L., an acquisition that will expand its portfolio in wound care and dermatology. The acquisition brings FB Dermatology's innovative Fluorescent Light Energy Technology (FLETECH), including products like LumiHeal® for chronic wounds and surgical scar reduction, Kleresca® for skin rejuvenation, and Lumixa® for photobiomodulation. This transaction expands the commercial footprint of Kane Biotech in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, thereby enabling the commercialization of its antimicrobial products and broadening its market penetration in global markets.

In October 2024 , Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced that BOTOX® Cosmetic has received U.S. FDA approval for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical bands (platysma bands) connecting the jaw and neck in adults. This approval makes BOTOX® Cosmetic the first and only aesthetic neurotoxin to treat four areas: forehead lines, frown lines, crow's feet lines, and platysma bands. The approval provides a non-surgical injectable option for patients seeking to enhance neck and jawline definition, marking a significant expansion in the market.

