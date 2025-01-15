Viral Video: Woman Thrashes And Abuses Auto Driver On Camera Check What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a woman confronting and thrashing an auto driver in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur area has gone viral, with both parties making conflicting allegations against each other. While the woman has alleged that the auto driver had used an 'obscene word' against her, the man has claimed that she attacked him when he asked for the fare for the auto ride.

The video was shared from the personal handle of the woman, identified as Priyanshi Pandey, which has garnered significant reaction from the viewers.

In the viral video, Priyanshi Pandey is seen grabbing auto driver Vimlesh Kumar Shukla by his collar and pulling him out of the autorickshaw, while he struggles to free himself. Also Read | Viral video | Rajasthan man uses electric vehicle to fry kachoris; netizens cheer 'innovative idea'

As the video went viral after Priyanshi Pandey shared it on her social media handle, the auto driver filed a police complaint against her. In his complaint, the auto driver alleged that after dropping the woman and her sister, he asked for the fare, but she refused to pay, saying“they were students.”

“When I dropped them and asked for fare, they refused saying they were students. When I kept demanding the fare, one of them got hold of my collar and gave her mobile to her sister and asked her to record it. I then said I don't want fare. I did not even touch them,” NDTV quoted the auto driver as stating in the complaint. Also Read | Viral Video: Ex-IAS officer assaulted by bus conducter for not paying ₹10 extra for missing stop, FIR lodged

The auto driver has also claimed that he has received injuries to his chest.

Meanwhile, the woman has made a contradictory claim over the viral video of him thrashing the auto driver. She said that the auto driver had used obscene word against her.

“That's why I thrashed him. Since then, I have been getting threat calls, after which I uploaded the video from my personal ID,” she said. Police have, meanwhile, filed a complaint and are investigating the case.