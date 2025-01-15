EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Allane Mobility Group electrifies fleet of major customer and sets standards for sustainable mobility

15.01.2025

Allane Mobility Group electrifies fleet of major customer and sets standards for sustainable mobility Pullach, 15 January 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has electrified the service fleet of a renowned major customer. The project was implemented by Allane Fleet in collaboration with Kia Germany, Locio and Autohaus Dinnebier. With over 50 e-vehicles, it is Allane Fleet's largest electrification project to date. This marks a further milestone for Allane Mobility Group in the implementation of its FAST LANE 27 strategy and a further increase in the share of e-vehicles in fleets. Sandra Röder-Petermann, Key Account Manager at Allane Fleet :“Together with our partners, we have developed a future-proof fleet solution that combines sustainability, efficiency and flexibility. The project is an impressive example of how we can work together closely to implement innovative and sustainable mobility concepts. This is how we make future-oriented mobility tangible for companies and create sustainable prospects. This project is also particularly important for our New Mobility Competence Center, as it highlights the pioneering developments in the field of integrated mobility solutions, which the team is committed to." Alexander Schmidt, Managing Director of Locio: “The project shows how quickly we can implement sustainable mobility solutions with strong partners. With our flexible charging solution, company car users can charge their vehicles directly at home when they are delivered and easily settle the costs with their employer. We are pleased to be working with Allane Fleet and Kia to advance the electrification of fleets.“ Marcel Dinnebier, Managing Director of Autohaus Dinnebier :“We at Autohaus Dinnebier are proud to work with the Allane Fleet and Kia Germany. With Kia's comprehensive range of models, we can always offer our partners and customers the right solution. The excellent cooperation with Allane Fleet and Kia Germany enables us to jointly guarantee the highest standards of service and vehicle provision.“ Alexander Post, Key Account Manager Fleet at Kia Deutschland: “The collaboration with Allane Fleet and our partners highlights the strength of our Kia product range and its relevance for future-oriented fleet solutions. We are pleased to have taken another important step towards more sustainable mobility with this project.“ In cooperation with Kia Germany, Locio and Dinnebier Car Dealership, Allane Fleet developed a flexible, economical and future-proof solution that meets both the requirements of the corporate customer and the needs of company car users. The focus was on the electrification of the fleet, with the fully electric Kia Niro – with a high range, generous space and flexible deployment options – being chosen as the fleet vehicle. The innovative charging and billing solutions from the partner Locio enabled seamless integration of the charging infrastructure, with both private and business usage parameters being precisely recorded. All charging data is automatically transmitted to the employer, eliminating the need for drivers to manually bill their expenses. The project not only reflects the technical innovation of the partners involved, but also how sustainable mobility solutions can combine efficiency and user-friendliness. Pictures of the joint project by Allane Fleet, Kia Germany, Locio and Dinnebier dealership are available here (from left to right: Alexander Post, Marcel Dinnebier, Sandra Röder-Petermann, Alexander Schmidt). About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. -p



