(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian has taken a firm stance against Meta's recent policy changes. On Tuesday, officials declared that the new measures announced by the US-based tech giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, do not align with Brazilian law. This declaration prompted the government to schedule a public hearing to examine the effects of these policy shifts.



The Office of the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) received a response from Meta Platforms, Inc. on Monday evening. This communication came after the AGU sent an extrajudicial notification to the company last Friday.



Meta informed that it would discontinue the independent "Fact Check" program only in the United States, replacing it with Community Notes. However, the fact-checking process in Brazil will remain active for now.



Meta also reported that changes to its Hate Behavior Policy have already been implemented in Brazil. The company claims these adjustments aim to ensure greater freedom of expression and allow for broader discussions on current societal topics. This announcement has raised significant concerns among Brazilian authorities.







The AGU expressed particular worry about the modification and adoption of what is perceived as Hate Behavior Policy in Brazil. Officials fear this could create a fertile ground for violating legislation and constitutional precepts that protect Brazilian citizens' fundamental rights.



The information provided by Meta also contradicts the company's recent statements made during discussions about the Marco Civil da Internet (Civil Rights Framework for the Internet).

Brazil Challenges Meta's New Policies, Calls for Public Hearing

In response to these developments, the AGU, along with the Ministries of Justice and Public Security, Human Rights and Citizenship, and the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency, will hold a public hearing this week.



The meeting aims to discuss the effects of Meta's new policy and address the platforms' duty of care, risks of replacing the "Fact Check" program abroad, and measures to ensure compliance with national legislation.



The hearing, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, will invite government agencies, civil society organizations, experts, academics, and representatives from fact-checking agencies to participate.



This gathering underscores the Brazilian government's commitment to protecting its citizens' rights in the digital sphere and ensuring that tech giants operate within the bounds of national law.

MENAFN15012025007421016031ID1109091962