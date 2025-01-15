S. Korea Investigators Begin Questioning Pres. Over Abuse Of Power Charges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- South Korean investigators began questioning impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday over his short-lived imposition of martial law after his detention earlier in the day, the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon appeared at the CIO's office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, about 20 minutes after investigators detained him at his residence in central Seoul, according to the report.

"The interrogation began at 11 a.m. in a recording interrogation room," the CIO said in a press notice. The questioning is being conducted by Lee Jae-seung, the deputy chief of the CIO, with Yoon's legal representatives present.

The CIO is expected to focus its investigation on insurrection charges regarding Yoon's martial law decree on December 3 and seek a warrant to formally arrest him within 48 hours, the report said.

Investigators detained impeached Yoon at his residence in the morning in their second attempt to take him into custody, marking the first time a sitting president has been arrested.

Yoon, who is suspended from duty following his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

He is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly after declaring martial law on the night of December 3 to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree. Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, near the CIO's office, following questioning.

The president has defended his declaration of martial law as an "act of governance" meant to send a warning to the main opposition Democratic Party over what he described as its abuse of legislative power.

In a recorded video message released after his arrest, Yoon remained defiant, saying, "Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed."

The arrest followed hours of talks between investigators and Yoon's side at his residence over how to detain him and take him away for questioning. Police deployed some 3,000 personnel to secure access to the compound, with physical clashes taking place between investigators and Yoon's supporters. (end)

