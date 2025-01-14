عربي


King, Trump's Middle East Envoy Discuss Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza


1/14/2025 11:13:27 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Tuesday with US President-elect Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, discussed Gaza ceasefire efforts.

His Majesty stressed that the first and immediate step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to end the Israeli war on Gaza, a Royal Court statement said.

Discussions also highlighted the need to bolster the international humanitarian response in Gaza.

Jordan Times

