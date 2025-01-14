Kleinfeld Bridal Hosts First In-Store Consignment Event January 18-19, Expanding Digital Resale Platform, Kleinfeldagain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The all-new Diamond Package offers a white-glove service, managing the entire resale process for sellers, including listing creation, buyer communications, and offer management. Additionally, for this event only January 18-19,

Kleinfeld Again is offering their full-service Diamond PLUS package with the additional perks of pre-certifying and safely storing the dress until it sells.



Brides can reserve an appointment to drop off their dress through this with more information about what to expect:

Kleinfeld 2-Day Consignment Event.



"Since launching KleinfeldAgain , we've received overwhelming feedback from sellers seeking a more hands-on approach to reselling their wedding gowns," says Jennifer Shipe, Head of Brand and Marketing for Kleinfeld Bridal and KleinfeldAgain . "This first-ever in-store consignment event represents a significant step in making the resale process as seamless as possible while maintaining the high-touch service our brides expect from Kleinfeld."

The January consignment event marks the beginning of Kleinfeld's broader strategy to integrate KleinfeldAgain

with their brick-and-mortar operations. Looking ahead, the company plans to explore additional pop-up opportunities to showcase select pre-owned dresses from KleinfeldAgain directly to brides through their NYC flagship location.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.



About KleinfeldAgain:

KleinfeldAgain extends the magic and expertise of the Kleinfeld brand through an innovative, commission-free online marketplace designed for brides seeking to buy and sell pre-owned wedding gowns. Every sold listing undergoes a thorough, recorded inspection process by a team of bridal experts to ensure each item upholds our unmatched standards for product authenticity and quality as described.



Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kleinfeld Bridal