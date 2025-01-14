Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

DURANGO, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the“Company”,“we”, or“RMCF”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products including gourmet caramel apples, is reporting and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2024.

“We continue to make progress in strengthening RMCF's foundation for long-term success,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of RMCF.“We have been focused on improving the Company's liquidity, rebuilding a strong executive team, expanding our franchise network, and returning RMCF to sustainable growth and profitability. While there is more to do, I am pleased to report that we are executing across multiple fronts.

“During the quarter, we secured a three-year $6 million credit agreement to replace our prior facility, invest further in equipment and machinery, and fund growth initiatives. We also made key hires in franchise support and marketing while adding two prominent executives to our Board. Further, in November we announced plans for two new stores and a kiosk location across three U.S. markets.

“After quarter-end, we had a strong holiday season where we effectively fulfilled all franchisee and specialty market demand. And in January, we launched our new ERP system, which is an important investment to enhance operational visibility and decision making across the organization. We believe this new system will drive efficiencies over time, particularly in managing supply and labor costs that affected margins during our fiscal third quarter.”

Geygan added,“Looking ahead to calendar 2025, we are taking decisive action to address inefficiencies in our business and position RMCF for growth and profitability. With a stronger balance sheet, a growing franchise pipeline, and investments in our operating infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork to execute our strategic initiatives with discipline and focus. We believe these efforts will position RMCF to deliver long-term value for our franchisees, customers and shareholders.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $7.9 million compared to $7.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total product and retail gross profit was essentially flat at $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 10.0% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 10.2% for the year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by higher supply and labor costs.

Total Costs and Expenses increased to $8.6 million compared to $8.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss for the third quarter 2025 was $0.8 million or $(0.11) per share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million or $(0.12) per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) improved to $41,000 compared to $(0.3) million in the year-ago period.



About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

This non-GAAP financial measure may have limitations as an analytical tool, and this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional analytical information on the nature of ongoing operations excluding expenses not expected to recur in future periods, non-cash charges and variations in the effective tax rate among periods. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides a measure of operating performance and its ability to generate cash that is unaffected by non-cash accounting measures and non-recurring expenses. However, due to these limitations, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance only in conjunction with GAAP measures of performance such as income/loss from continuing operations and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties.

