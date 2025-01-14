Elon Musk And The Phoney Far-Right Narrative Of 'Protecting' Women

Author: Elizabeth Pearson

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Across the 2000s, a series of child sex exploitation cases affected British towns, including Telford, Rochdale, Oxford and Rotherham, scarring the lives of hundreds of children. In 2011, Times journalist Andrew Norfolk reported that networks – so-called“grooming gangs” – of largely British Asian men of Pakistani heritage had trafficked and raped hundreds of mainly girls and young women.

These are facts that are widely known in the UK and have been the subject of multiple investigations. The 2014 Jay report found that authorities had been slow to act, sometimes for fear of being accused of racism.

Police had in some cases blamed victims, criminalising children as prostitutes. Alexis Jay, who also led the 2022 independent inquiry into child sexual abuse, has noted the “appalling and lifelong effects” of abuse on victims.

Elon Musk – the billionaire owner of social media platform X and incoming lead on US government efficiency – has, it seems, just found out about this devastating national scandal.

In a series of posts on X, Musk politicised these crimes to denounce Prime Minister Keir Starmer as“evil”, and to call for a new general election in the UK. He also reposted the anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, calling for his release from prison where he is serving 18 months for contempt of court.

Musk portrayed Robinson as campaigning to expose the“truth” about grooming, as though the story had not been subject to widespread investigation, media coverage and public debate.

Of course, women's rights within our criminal justice and political systems desperately need to be improved. But, Musk is no cheerleader for women and there is no evidence that he is “genuinely incensed” by child sexual exploitation.

Musk has not shown an interest in women's rights or sexual abuse before. If he had, he might not have accepted a job in the administration of Donald Trump, a man found liable for sexual abuse .

Musk's newfound interest evidently isn't in all sex offences – apparently just those perpetrated by“Muslim men” against white women. He has not shown any obvious interest in cases where Muslim women were also abused , nor does he have much if anything to say about abuse perpetrated by white men.

He appears to support women's protections when they are politically useful to him in fanning division – a common far-right tactic .

Musk has supported far-right actors, reinstating Tommy Robinson to X in November 2023, just in time for him to organise a mass rally at the Cenotaph in London, stoking division and, as I noted at the time, threatening democracy . He has also recently written in support of Germany's anti-Islam party the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), and hosted its leader Alice Weidel in live discussion on X.

By publicising the UK's“grooming gangs” scandal, Musk has aligned himself with a gendered narrative: it is men's duty to protect women – even when it means breaking rules or using force. This gender binary – strong men must be ready to use force to protect weak women, especially from hostile alien men – is the core narrative of patriarchal, nationalist, ultra nationalist and also Nazi groups.

It is highly racialised – only vulnerable white women matter – and it relates to class, in that it regards white, liberal women as betraying working-class girls. Musk has singled out Labour safeguarding minister Jess Phillips as a“rape genocide apologist” and “wicked witch” , thereby putting her at risk .

Exploiting women victims, protecting patriarchy

The recent attack on Phillips reveals Musk's call to protect women for what it really is: a means to protect powerful men . Feminist women are understood as fair targets, because they challenge a gender order in which men have natural dominance.

Patriarchy protects (some) men by positioning men's role as leaders and fighters, protectors and providers, for nation and family, wives and children. This is protection without care, which is gendered as feminine, and weak . It is protection as a means of control.

Musk has shown support for Tommy Robinson. Alamy/Guy Corbishley

Musk is not in a position of moral authority regarding either protection or care. Before his takeover, social media platform Twitter appeared to care for workers, prioritising health and wellbeing .

The ethos of X is the opposite : Musk has gutted staff numbers, and transformed workplace practices aimed at safeguarding both employees and users. He now promises to do the same across the US government as head of efficiency in the Trump administration.

Social media has always been a space in which women are at risk of both personal and structural misogyny ; these harms are amplified through Musk's approach to X. Musk has sought to amplify the voices of influencers who decry women's rights.

Musk has reposted Andrew Tate, who police in the UK have linked to an epidemic of misogyny and violence against women, and who has faced charges of rape and sex trafficking. He has allowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes to use X to promote the phrase “your body, my choice” . There is no real protection here, no care – only white men's control of women.

Race to the bottom

Where Musk leads, others follow. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has recently ceded fact-checking to the“community”, and noted the need for a more “masculine” and“aggressive” corporate culture. Zuckerberg also ended the company's diversity equity and inclusion policy , which minorities rely upon for some degree of workplace protection.

As Silicon Valley is dominated by men , Zuckerberg's remarks are essentially a call to those men to push back on liberal culture. His comments drew praise from Tate .

In an age of strong-man politics , where young men are choosing role models from a marketplace of competing masculinities, hypermasculinity wins. Young men aged 18-29 voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the US elections, supported by men's rights activists in the online“manosphere”. Musk knows this.

Musk has money and social media power, but he is a“tech bro” – a“nerd”. Exploiting the horror of British child sexual exploitation scandals has enabled him to attempt to assert himself as a protector of women – a hero of the forgotten.

He has amplified a far-right political position, and the voices of far-right actors he believes embody this, like Robinson. But Musk has no moral authority to speak on the protection of women, or on care more generally.

Those British politicians cynically lauding Musk's apparently protective stance on women to attack the government – and the UK's parliamentary democracy – should recognise this is nothing but hypocrisy. And, from that perspective, Musk has no authority to dictate the political agenda on girls' and women's rights in Britain, or anywhere else.