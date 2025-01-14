Ocular Melanoma Market To Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate During The Forecast Period (2024-2034), Investigates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ocular melanoma Insights

DelveInsight's Ocular melanoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Ocular melanoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ocular melanoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ocular melanoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Ocular melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ocular melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ocular melanoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Ocular melanoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Ocular melanoma Market Report:

.The Ocular melanoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, Aura recently shared the final results from Phase II trials of bel-sar, a first-line treatment for early-stage choroidal melanoma, a type of ocular melanoma affecting the inner eye (also known as uveal melanoma). Choroidal melanoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that poses significant threats to both vision and life. Radiation treatment for this condition leads to over 85% irreversible vision loss and other severe comorbidities.

.As per Ahmad et al. (2021), the overall age-standardized incidence rate (ASIR) of Ocular melanoma in Germany was 6.41 person per million

.According to a study by Vidal et al. (2020), in Spain, the incidence of Ocular melanoma ranges from 5.3 to 10.9 cases per million inhabitants per year

.According to Shields et al. (2017), in USA, metastasis of Ocular melanoma at 5 and 10 years was 4% and 7% for iris melanoma, 19% and 33% for ciliary body melanoma, and 15% and 25% for choroidal melanoma, respectively

.Key Ocular melanoma Companies: Delcath System, Aura Biosciences, Seagen, IDEAYA, Ascentage Pharma, and others

.Key Ocular melanoma Therapies: Melphalan, AU-011 (bezupacap sarotalocan), SEA-CD40, IDE 196 (darovasertib), APG-115, and others

Ocular melanoma Overview

Ocular melanoma, also known as uveal melanoma, is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that originates in the melanocytes (pigment-producing cells) of the eye, typically within the uvea, which includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It is the most common primary malignant eye tumor in adults. Ocular melanoma can cause symptoms such as vision changes, flashes of light, or dark spots in the visual field, but often, it is asymptomatic in the early stages. The condition can metastasize to other parts of the body, particularly the liver, and requires prompt diagnosis and treatment, which may include surgery, radiation therapy, or targeted therapies.

Ocular melanoma Market

The dynamics of the Ocular melanoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Ocular melanoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ocular melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ocular melanoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Ocular melanoma

.Prevalent Cases of Ocular melanoma by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular melanoma

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ocular melanoma

Ocular melanoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ocular melanoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ocular melanoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ocular melanoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ocular melanoma Therapies and Key Companies

.Melphalan: Delcath System

.AU-011 (bezupacap sarotalocan): Aura Biosciences

.SEA-CD40: Seagen

.IDE 196 (darovasertib): IDEAYA

.APG-115: Ascentage Pharma

Ocular melanoma Market Strengths

.Increasing incidence of the disease might help the companies with their clinical trials

Ocular melanoma Market Opportunities

.Currently, only one approved drug is available for the treatment of metastatic Ocular melanoma

Scope of the Ocular melanoma Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Ocular melanoma Companies: Delcath System, Aura Biosciences, Seagen, IDEAYA, Ascentage Pharma, and others

.Key Ocular melanoma Therapies: Melphalan, AU-011 (bezupacap sarotalocan), SEA-CD40, IDE 196 (darovasertib), APG-115, and others

.Ocular melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Ocular melanoma current marketed and Ocular melanoma emerging therapies

.Ocular melanoma Market Dynamics: Ocular melanoma market drivers and Ocular melanoma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Ocular melanoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ocular melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ocular melanoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ocular melanoma

3. SWOT analysis of Ocular melanoma

4. Ocular melanoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ocular melanoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ocular melanoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Ocular melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ocular melanoma

9. Ocular melanoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ocular melanoma Unmet Needs

11. Ocular melanoma Emerging Therapies

12. Ocular melanoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ocular melanoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ocular melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ocular melanoma Market Drivers

16. Ocular melanoma Market Barriers

17. Ocular melanoma Appendix

18. Ocular melanoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

