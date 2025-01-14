Silicone Connect Targets Network Modernization, Joins The Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 As National Sponsor

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Congolese internet Silicone Connect has joined the inaugural edition of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 as a National Sponsor. The Brazzaville-based company's involvement at this year's event underscores its ongoing commitment to improving national infrastructure and supporting the country's digital transformation.



CEIF 2025, set to take place from March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Earlier this year, Silicone Connect partnered with the Congolese government to modernize the country's national fiber optic network with the goal of enhancing internet service quality and expanding coverage. This collaboration comes at a time when the country is experiencing rapid digital transformation and growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

The modernization efforts involved upgrading transmission technology in the country from synchronous digital hierarchy to dense wavelength division multiplexing on the overhead line connecting Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville. As a result, the express capacity between these two cities was boosted to 200Gb, while the capacity for all intermediate departments remained at 100Gb.

By sponsoring CEIF 2025, Silicone Connect continues to play a pivotal role in the Congo's infrastructure evolution, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the country's energy and telecommunications sectors. The forum will offer a unique platform for dialogue between industry leaders, government officials and potential investors.

For more information about CEIF 2025 and to secure your participation, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.