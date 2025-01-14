Shopee Scores Flamengo Sponsorship Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) O Globo newspaper reports that Chinese giant Shopee has secured a sponsorship deal with Flamengo. The agreement will see Shopee's logo on the team's jersey sleeves for the 2025 season.



Shopee will pay 12 million Brazilian reais for this prime advertising spot. This new deal outshines the previous by the social Kwai. Kwai paid 10 million reais for the same jersey space in the 2024 season.



Shopee's higher bid shows the growing value of Brazilian sponsorships. The deal extends beyond just the men's first team. Shopee 's logo will appear on training and warm-up jerseys for both men's and women's teams.



The basketball team will also sport the Shopee brand on the front of their shorts. Flamengo's deliberative council will vote on the sponsorship proposal on Tuesday. The deal is expected to pass smoothly.



Additionally, several club committees have already given their stamp of approval. Fans might see the Shopee logo debut as early as Thursday. Flamengo is set to face Madureira in a Campeonato Carioca match that day.







This quick turnaround highlights the efficiency of both parties in finalizing the deal. The contract with Shopee will run for one year, ending on December 31, 2025. The payment will occur in three installments of 4 million reais each.



In addition, these payments are scheduled for February, April, and July. This sponsorship deal showcases the growing interest of international companies in Brazilian football.



It also demonstrates Flamengo's ability to attract high-value partnerships. The club continues to leverage its brand power to secure lucrative sponsorships.

