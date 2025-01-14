Dr. Robert Kelly Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Unlocking Success' Book Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Dr. Robert Kelly

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unlocking Success" co-authored by Dr. Robert Kelly, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 9th, 2025, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Unlocking Success has achieved outstanding success, consistently ranking among the top positions across a range of key business categories on Amazon. Notably, it reached the coveted #1 spot in New Release rankings for Direct Marketing, further solidifying its impact. The book has also earned bestseller status in multiple other areas, including sales, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. These impressive rankings highlight the book's broad appeal and the significant value it brings to readers across various industries.

At the core of "Unlocking Success" is Dr. Robert Kelly's chapter, "Power Habits”. Dr. Kelly shares his journey from personal loss to becoming a lifestyle medicine advocate. He emphasizes the importance of changing one's mindset to adopt healthier habits, including small, manageable steps that lead to lasting change. Dr. Kelly offers practical strategies, such as vision boards and creating tiny habits, to help individuals improve their health and achieve long-term wellness.

Meet Dr. Robert Kelly:

Dr. Robert Kelly is not just a renowned Intervention Cardiologist and Lifestyle Medicine Physician; he is a passionate advocate for preventative heart health and lifestyle changes. His holistic approach merges clinical expertise with lifestyle coaching, emphasizing small, sustainable steps to improve overall health and prevent heart attacks and strokes. His dedication to patient care and prevention has earned him recognition globally as a leader in his field.

Dr. Kelly serves as an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at UCD and a Senior Lecturer in Lifestyle Medicine at RCSI. He co-founded the Irish Society of Lifestyle Medicine and is a board member of The European Society of Lifestyle Medicine. His affiliations include Fellow of the Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine, the American College of Cardiology, the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland, and the European Society of Cardiology.

At the Beacon Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, Dr. Kelly runs specialized Cardiology & Lifestyle Medicine clinics. His health programs have helped hundreds of patients achieve healthier lifestyles, often reducing the need for heart medications. His professional clients also report improved job satisfaction and work performance.

An engaging and motivational speaker, Dr. Kelly has delivered impactful talks and training worldwide, sharing his insights on heart health, lifestyle changes, mindset, and behavior modification. He is also a Certified Tiny Habits Coach, a Behavior Designer, and a Jack Canfield Success Principles Coach. Dr. Kelly's launched his number 1 best-selling book in Ireland, "The Heart Book," in November 2024 hot on the heels of his TEDx talk“ Small steps towards a heart healthy mindset” delivered in October 2024, further highlighting his commitment to spreading his message of sustainable health and wellness.

Outside his professional life, Dr. Kelly enjoys family time in Dublin with his wife Lorna, their three children, and their dog Holly. He is an avid golfer, padel tennis player, and enjoys walking, traveling, and socializing with friends.

To order your copy of"Unlocking Success" please visit HERE

