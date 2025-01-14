Biosteel Partners With Football Ontario To Fuel 2025 Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BioSteel will Provide Products, Activations, and Unrivaled Support to University Provincewide!

- Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteelONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioSteel , a leader in sports hydration and nutrition, is proud to announce a new partnership with Football Ontario -an exciting, year-long collaboration that will see BioSteel serve as the official hydration partner for multiple football programs and events across the province in 2025. This sponsorship underscores BioSteel's commitment to supporting athletic excellence at all levels, ensuring players have access to clean, high-quality products throughout their training and competitions.BioSteel will supply Football Ontario athletes with premium hydration and nutrition support for ten marquee events and camps, including Team Ontario Tackle Football ID Camps, the Adult Flag Circuit, and the Canadian Collegiate Flag Showcase.BioSteel Promotions & Event PresenceA distinctive BioSteel trailer will make on-site appearances at 6 major events, offering product sampling, brand activations, and an opportunity for fans and players to engage directly with the BioSteel team.All 10 Football Ontario events under this agreement will feature BioSteel signage, highlighting the brand's presence and ensuring fans and participants understand BioSteel's role as the official hydration partner.“Football is a high-energy, high-intensity sport, and proper hydration is critical for peak performance. With the help of Biosteel, we are committed to keeping our athletes fueled and ready to compete at the highest level. Featuring Biosteel products at our events not only elevates the athlete experience but also contributes to the growth and quality of football across the province.” - Aaron Geisler, CEO Football OntarioMajor 2025 Events1) Team Ontario Tackle Football ID CampsProvince-wide in January, March, and April 20252) Team Ontario Flag Football TeamsProvince-wide from January - May 20253) Adult Flag Circuit Presented by the Detroit LionsMilton, ON; London, ON; Niagara, ON, February – April 20254) Intercollegiate Provincial Flag ChampionshipHamilton, ON; April 20255) Redblack Team Ontario Tackle WeekendMay 20256) Team Ontario Tackle Football TeamsProvince-wide from May – July 20257) Elite Flag National ChampionshipKingston, ON; May 20258)Club Flag Provincial ChampionshipGeorgetown, ON; July 20259) Club Flag National ChampionshipBrampton, ON; August 202510) Canadian Collegiate Flag ShowcaseNovember 2025This comprehensive calendar represents Football Ontario's commitment to fostering grassroots development and high-performance pathways for athletes. BioSteel's support, through products, on-site presence, and digital marketing, will further enhance each event's athlete experience and help to spotlight Ontario's growing football community.About BioSteelBioSteel is a trailblazer in the sports hydration industry, committed to delivering premium, sugar-free performance beverages trusted by elite athletes in professional leagues across North America and beyond. With a focus on clean, high-quality ingredients, BioSteel ensures athletes, teams, and communities have the fuel they need to perform at their best.About Football OntarioFootball Ontario is dedicated to growing the game of football across the province by offering programs, training camps, and tournaments for athletes of all ages. By emphasizing skill development, team spirit, and athletic excellence, Football Ontario continues to shape the future of Canadian football.

