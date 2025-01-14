BCCI To Evaluate Gambhir's Future Post Champions Trophy
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach will be“revaluated” on the basis of India's Champions Trophy performance next month amid concerns that there is discontent in the dressing room due to his push to end the long-prevalent“superstar culture” in the team.
Since Gambhir took over in July last year, the Indian team has lost six out of 10 Tests and also a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.
The results have left Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international future in significant disarray thanks to their own poor form.
But Gambhir's position has also become slightly shaky. Adding to the drama is his speculated rift with prominent players during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia which India lost 1-3.
“If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach's position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup but the process of evaluation continues.
“Sport is result-oriented and till now, Gambhir hasn't given any tangible results,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
