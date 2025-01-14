Defense Ministers Of Five Countries To Meet In Paris In March - Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defense ministers of five countries - Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland and Italy - will hold their next meeting in Paris in March.

German Defence Boris Pistorius announced this at a joint press with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Pistorius noted that he initiated a meeting of defense ministers from the five largest European countries shortly after the U.S. presidential election in November to discuss future European security spending and enhancing support for Ukraine.

“That is exactly what we talked about (at the meeting in Warsaw - ed.) and, of course, we approved the first decisions. We will continue working until March, when the next meeting will be held in Paris, on how to improve joint capabilities in Ukraine, how to strengthen cooperation between those European countries that work together with Ukraine, how to learn from each other's best practices in small working groups to determine what further actions are needed to support Ukraine,” the German defense minister said.

As reported, a meeting of defense ministers from five countries - Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland and Italy - took place in Warsaw on January 13. The ministers discussed support for Ukraine and ways to increase Europe's defense potential. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov took part in the first session online.