War Update: Battles Continue On Seven Fronts, Most Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

This information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

Russian artillery and mortars targeted the villages of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Buchky, Kliusy, Bleshnia, and Leonivka in Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Progres, and Shalyhyne in Sumy region.

The Russian forces carried out on Oleksandrivka, Hremyach, and Sytne.

In the Kharkiv sector , enemy aviation struck Vovchansk and Veterinarne.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian invaders launched two attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Nova Kruhliakivka and Tabaivka; one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman secto r, the Russian forces conducted 12 attacks throughout the day against the Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Raihorodka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny, and Hryhorivka. Six engagements are ongoing. Additionally, enemy aircraft struck Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk, Hlushkivtsi, Novoosynove, and Prystin with guided bombs.

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces are probing for weak points in the Ukrainian defenses near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, and Vyimka. The Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks, with three clashes still underway. Guided bombs were used in airstrikes on Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults, with eight ongoing as the enemy attempts to break through to Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and areas near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian troops are repelling two enemy assaults near Toretsk. The Russian forces also carried out airstrikes using guided bombs on Kostiantynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the most intense fighting is reported, with the Russian forces making 23 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenses back near Yantarne, Novotoretske, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Nadiivka, Petropavlivka, and Shevchenkove. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks, with eight engagements ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka secto r, the enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses five times near Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne. Battles are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector , 12 clashes occurred, with four still ongoing. Additionally, the Russian forces carried out three airstrikes using guided bombs.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 14, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched the largest strike on Russian military targets, reaching depths of 200 to 1,100 kilometers inside Russia.