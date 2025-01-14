No Logistics Issues On Pokrovsk Front Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have not crossed any of the roads leading to Pokrovsk.

According to Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, stated this during a live broadcast.

“As for logistics, if we're talking about Pokrovsk, everything is absolutely fine. There are currently three routes leading to the town, and none of them have been crossed by the Russian forces. However, they are attempting to establish fire control over the southernmost route. So, for now, everything is more or less under control in this regard,” he said.

Trehubov added that constant battles are taking place to the south of Pokrovsk in small settlements. He noted that the Russian forces are trying to cling to every building to cut off the routes from Pokrovsk to Dnipro. The spokesperson emphasized that the Ukrainian forces are holding the line and destroying the Russian troops whenever they attempt to advance toward these routes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces have attacked the Ukrainian defensive positions 84 times since the start of the day. Currently, fighting is ongoing in seven frontline directions, with Pokrovsk being the most intense.