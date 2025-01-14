Kuwait's Ambassador Hails Arab Parliament's Role In Serving Arab Causes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador in Cairo Ghanem Al-Ghanem has commended the Arab Parliament's role in defending just Arab causes, most notably the Palestinian cause.

Ambassador Al-Ghanem said this during his reception of Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi at the Kuwaiti embassy in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti also praised the parliament's role in conveying the voice of the Arab people to all regional and international forums.

He admired the Arab Parliament's efforts to stop the war on Gaza and find a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.

Al-Ghanem reiterated the State of Kuwait's support to the Arab Parliament at all levels.

The Arab Parliament plays a crucial role in formulating general policy recommendations on various political, economic, social and cultural issues to enhance cooperation and integration among Arab countries, he argued.

For his part, Al-Yamahi lauded the great role and sincere efforts made by the State of Kuwait, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to strengthen joint Arab action.

He stressed that the State of Kuwait spares no effort in defending Arab issues in all international forums and at all levels.

Al-Yamahi spoke highly about Kuwait's wise foreign policy particularly in dealing with the regional developments and in cementing joint Gulf action.

He praised Kuwait's generosity and leading role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to countries hit by crises and conflicts.

The two sides agreed the current stage and the challenges and crises facing the Arab nation require intensifying solidarity and cooperation at all levels. (end)

