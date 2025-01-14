40% PLUS STORAGE SAVINGS FOR LARGE SCALE VIDEO APPLICATIONS UNLOCKED BY IDIS PARTNERSHIP WITH SECURE LOGIQ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IDIS and Secure Logiq Formalize Partnership

Major users and Middle East mega-projects to benefit from advanced IDIS end-to-end with enhanced data storage from Secure Logiq

- Dennis Choi, General Manager, IDIS Middle East & AfricaDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thanks to a new partnership between IDIS and Secure Logiq, large-scale video surveillance users, including critical infrastructure and mega-projects in the Middle East and applications demanding extended storage periods, will benefit from up to 40% savings on video storage hardware stacks.End-to-end solutions from IDIS, the largest in-country manufacturer of trusted South Korean-made video tech, are widely used in the region, with large-scale applications ranging from oil and gas to critical infrastructure and banking. Secure Logiq is the industry's leading independent manufacturer of specialized server technology optimized for HD surveillance applications.The newly formalized partnership between the two companies allows IDIS video solutions to be designed with hardware stacks reduced by up to 40%, driving better value from operating costs and maintenance. The partnership also addresses increasing demand in the region for hybrid surveillance solutions, with a growing number of users choosing to store critical video footage in the cloud while keeping the majority of video store on-premise“We have been delighted with the collaboration between our product management teams testing IDIS's feature rich VMS, IDIS Solution Suite, deployed on Secure Logiq's powerful H series servers and delivering incredible performance results,” said Robin Hughes, Secure Logiq Co-founder.“Hundreds of real time full HD video streams were recorded to a single server whilst barely impacting system resources. We are confident that the pairing of these leading software and hardware technology products is the perfect solution for the large scale enterprise CCTV projects we are seeing in the Middle East region.”Dennis Choi, General Manager, IDIS Middle East & Africa, said integration of the two companies' technology would deliver meaningful system cost efficiencies, and improved performance, for large scale video users.“Both our companies have a strong presence in the Middle East and a track record of delivering customer-specific specialist video solutions for demanding applications, including those with 90-days-plus storage requirements,” he said.“Our collaboration with Secure Logiq will strengthen our presence in the region and benefit many more users.”

Tara Farley

TMF Marketing Services Limited

+44 7785 707714

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.