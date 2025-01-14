Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Charcoal Stove/Patio Table (JMT-373)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an avid

griller and outdoorsman. I wanted to create a new type of charcoal stove that would also double as a patio table during various outdoor occasions," said an inventor, from Cedar City, Utah, "so I invented the FIRE CUBE. My design would also effectively contain fire and create drift during outdoor windy conditions."

The invention provides an all-inclusive unit that would combine the functions of an outdoor table and charcoal stove. In doing so, it can be used in the backyard, camping, at the beach, tailgating, etc. As a result, it increases convenience and space. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-373, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

