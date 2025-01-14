Cunard Introduces Harper's Bazaar Wellness At Sea Packages Across Iconic Fleet Of Queens And Unveils New Wellness Event Voyage For 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard is proud to announce the fleet-wide rollout of its holistic Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea programs, a collaboration with the iconic lifestyle magazine. Launching this January, guests traveling on flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria will be able to enjoy these curated wellness experiences, designed to help travelers feel revitalized and recharged as they journey to extraordinary destinations.



The Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea programs are designed to help guests relax, recover, or boost energy

Each exclusive three-day program – Relax, Recover, or Energize – has been carefully crafted to meet individual wellness goals. Priced at $629 per guest, the packages include: a tailored selection of spa treatments, a premium range of ELEMIS products, and unique, nutritionally balanced dining options.

These transformative wellness journeys* are available to book in My Cunard before guests sail or with the ship's Spa Concierge once on board.

The introduction of these programs marks an exciting evolution of Cunard's award-winning wellness and enrichment offering and coincides with the announcement of a brand-new Wellness at Sea Event Voyage for 2026.

Scheduled for January 5-12, 2026, this unique 7-night Norwegian Fjords voyage on board Queen Anne will include an inspiring variety of wellness-themed experiences – from invigorating classes and tailored spa treatments to enlightening insight talks from expert speakers – to set a new standard for well-being at sea.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Wellness is at the heart of what we offer at Cunard, and the Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea programs are a natural addition across our entire fleet. Ocean-inspired wellness is a unique part of the Cunard experience, offering guests the chance to relax, recharge, and feel renewed while sailing to extraordinary destinations. Whether they're looking to unwind, recover, or boost their energy, these programs will help them arrive feeling refreshed and inspired."

New Plant-Based Menus

Cunard is also introducing a range of new plant-based menus across its fleet, developed in collaboration with chef Paul Gayler MBE, a pioneer in vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Showcasing the very best plant-based cuisine at sea, the menus draw inspiration from destinations where plant-based eating is a way of life-such as the Middle East-and use authentic cooking methods to reimagine classic dishes.

More than 25 vegan dishes will be available in the Britannia restaurants on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, and the eagerly awaited Queen Anne. Created by Cunard's team of chefs, the dishes feature fresh, plant-based ingredients, alongside high-quality pulses, spices, and vegan pastry creations.

