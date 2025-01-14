King Tasks PM With Forming, Chairing National Council For Future Technology, Supervised By Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) - says Jordan must keep up with advancements world is witnessing, build on achievements

- King urges Council to implement quality, impactful projects

- Goal of the Council is to enhance Jordan's standing as technologically advanced nation

- Council is tasked with developing 'clear roadmap' based on measurable performance indicators

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a letter to Prime Jafar Hassan, tasking him to form and chair a National Council for Future Technology, under the supervision of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Council's goal is to enhance Jordan's standing as a technologically advanced nation, with a thriving digital economy and society, especially in light of global competitiveness in the adoption and utilisation of advanced technology.

According to the letter, the Council will work on implementing "quality and impactful projects that enable Jordan to keep abreast with rapid technological advancements and address future needs.

The Council is also tasked with developing a "clear roadmap based on measurable performance indicators" and is required to support the government's ongoing projects, including building the digital and technological competencies of human resources, as well as enhancing partnerships and cooperation with the private sector and industry stakeholders.

The Council will be made up of individuals selected by the prime minister who are recognised for their competence and abilities in this field, the letter said.

Following is the English translation of the letter:

“Your Excellency, Dr Jafar Hassan,

The Prime Minister,

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you,

I extend to you and your fellow ministers my greetings and best wishes for further success in serving our beloved Jordan.

We have always been keen on giving the services and technology sectors our utmost attention, due to its impact on the quality of life of Jordanians, as well as its positive effect on the economic and investment environment.

Your Excellency,

The world is witnessing a rapid development of knowledge, as digital industries and advanced technology have become an integral part of economic and social development. We must keep up with this advancement, and build on what we have achieved over the past years. Therefore, we have decided to form a National Council for Future Technology, to be chaired by yourself, under the supervision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, to enhance Jordan's standing as a technologically advanced nation, with a thriving digital economy and society, especially in light of global competitiveness in the adoption and utilisation of advanced technology.

We want this Council to implement quality and impactful projects that enable Jordan to keep abreast with rapid technological advancements and address future needs. The Council must develop a clear roadmap based on measurable performance indicators. In addition, the Council is required to support the government's ongoing projects, including building the digital and technological competencies of human resources, as well as enhancing partnerships and cooperation with the private sector and industry stakeholders.

Your Excellency,

We look forward to seeing the diligent and effective work of this Council, in service of achieving our goals towards sustainable development and enhancing the strength and resilience of our national economy, provided that you take the necessary measures to implement this vision and select those recognised for their competence and abilities to be members of this Council.

Wishing Your Excellency and those you choose, success in serving our nation and our dedicated, generous people.

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.

Your brother,

Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

Amman, 13 January 2025.”