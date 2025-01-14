MMTC-PAMP Celebrates One Year Of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya With Ram Lalla Gold And Silver Bars

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Association (LBMA) Good Delivery and silver refiner, is proud to commemorate the first anniversary of Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya with its exclusive Ram Lalla and Silver Bars. This celebration pays homage to the divine spirit of Lord Ram and affirms the enduring legacy of faith, devotion, and righteousness.







MMTC-PAMP's Ram Lalla Silver Bar (50g) and Ram Lalla Gold Bar (10g, 24K, 99.99%+ purity, featuring an embossed image of Ram Lalla)





The specially crafted Ram Lalla Bars, made from the purest 24K gold (99.99%+ purity) and 99.99% silver, have been cherished symbols of devotion since their launch. The 10-gram gold bar and 50-gram silver bar both feature 3D embossed of the Ram Lalla idol, inspired by the divine sculpture installed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, alongside a detailed depiction of the iconic Ram Mandir on the reverse.





As part of the three-day grand celebrations in Ayodhya, MMTC-PAMP joins devotees in the spiritual and cultural activities that resonate with the essence of Lord Ram's teachings.





The celebrations commenced on January 11, 2025, with the Abhishek of Ram Lalla by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, followed by a cultural program featuring Usha Mangeshkar and Mayuresh Pai. On January 12, 2025, Raga Seva included performances by Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Malini Awasthi. The event concluded on January 13, 2025, with spiritual rituals and devotional activities.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO of MMTC-PAMP remarked,“As we celebrate the first anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, we are honoured to offer devotees the Ram Lalla Gold and Silver Bars. Crafted with 99.99%+ purity, these bars are a testament to our commitment to excellence and our deep respect for Indian culture and traditions. They symbolize faith and devotion, serving as cherished keepsakes of this historic moment. Since the launch of our Ram Lalla collection, these bars have been a cherished treasure amongst our customers.”





The Ram Lalla Gold Bar, a 10-gram 24K masterpiece with 99.99%+ purity, and the Ram Lalla Silver Bar, a 50-gram bar featuring a full-colour embossed image of Ram Lalla and an engraving of the Ram Mandir, exemplify MMTC-PAMP's Swiss craftsmanship and purity. Packaged with Assayer Certified Minted Cards for authenticity, these bars are available at MMTC-PAMP Purity Verification Centers, leading jeweller partners, and online at href="" rel="nofollow sponsored" mmtcpam .





MMTC-PAMP invites devotees and investors to join in the celebration and acquire these timeless symbols of faith, which honour the sanctity of the Ram Mandir and the spirit of Lord Ram.





About MMTC-PAMP

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.





MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.