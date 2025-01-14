(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Beatbot launches 'RoboTurtle' for disaster response and pool cleaner

January 14, 2025 by David Edwards

Beatbot , the brand behind robotic pool cleaners, has unveiled two“transformative innovations” designed to redefine pool care and ecological sustainability.

The Amphibious RoboTurtle, a next-generation robotic marvel, is engineered for ecological research, aquatic preservation, and disaster response, featuring advanced capabilities such as water environment monitoring, biometric tracking, and AI-supported hazardous material sampling.

Meanwhile, the Shore Self-Docking & Charging Station revolutionizes pool maintenance with fully automated cleaning and charging, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Both technologies will be displayed at CES 2025 Booth 52368 in the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Las Vegas, from January 7-10.

York Guo, CMO of Beatbot, says:“The Robotic Turtle embodies our vision of leveraging Beatbot's leading technology to address critical ecological challenges on a global scale.

“It is a partner to help safeguard communities and preserve the safest water levels for all creatures. This unique robot serves the planet for good alongside conservationists, scientists, and emergency responders.”

The Amphibious RoboTurtle includes advancements to support water management and endangered species monitoring.

Hands-free pool maintenance

Beatbot's shore self-docking and charging technology revolutionizes pool care by automating both cleaning and charging. After each cycle or with a simple tap on the app, the robot returns to its docking station, self-docks, and recharges – ensuring it's always ready for the next session.

The system uses wireless magnetic charging to transfer power safely and reliably, eliminating exposed ports and reducing the risk of water damage. The robot navigates precisely, guided by advanced multi-sensor fusion, achieving accurate docking in any pool environment.

An innovative base station with a motorized ramp ensures smooth transitions between the pool and the dock while charging outside the pool makes maintenance quick and easy. Beatbot is excited to integrate this advanced technology into future iterations of the AquaSense line.

York Guo, CMO of Beatbot, says:“Beatbot users deeply cherish life and pursue quality to the utmost degree.

“They are pioneers at the forefront of embracing new technologies and consistently provide valuable ideas that inspire Beatbot to continuously introduce groundbreaking innovations, step by step shaping the future of smart pool care and even broader aquatic health.

“We are profoundly grateful for their trust and contributions, which drive us to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

Beatbot's Amphibious RoboTurtle and proprietary self-docking and recharging technology redefine pool care and ecological research, confirming the brand's dedication to smart, sustainable robotics.