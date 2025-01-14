LA Galaxy And Los Angeles Kings Join Forces With 10 Local Professional Teams To Support Those Impacted By Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 14, 2025 /3BL/ - AEG's LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Kings have united with 10 other local professional sports franchises to pledge a combined donation of more than $8 million to help those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. These combined resources will be utilized to support American Red Cross , Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation , Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund , World Central Kitchen , California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund , Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations.

“We are learning more information about the fire and its impact each day, and at this point, are aware of families, friends, and colleagues impacted by this disaster,” said LA Galaxy President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun.“We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of dedicated first responders, and in the coming days and weeks, will learn the full extent of the damage to our community. We are dedicated, along with our larger AEG family and our committed fans, to helping LA rebuild.”

Bolstering their financial contributions, the 12 teams (in partnership with the teams' own foundations) have also joined forces with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to Angelenos who have been evacuated from their homes. In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events. These events will also feature individual teams' community partners on site at various locations distributing personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers and more. To learn more about the events, please click here .

Additionally, Fanatics, the professional sports leagues and Los Angeles sports organizations have partnered to launch an“LA Strong” collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross. Fans can visit fanatics/lastrong to purchase the limited items and support communities in need.

Separately, AEG's owned sports franchises – MLS Cup Champions, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign -- will be hosting donation drives to support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Our entire organization joins our city in sorrow over the loss and destruction from these fires,” said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille.“However, we are emboldened by the response of our first responders and fire-fighting professionals, as well as the community on the whole who are coming forward with unconditional support and resources.”

Donation drives will be held at:



Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, home of the LA Galaxy, will be a supply and resource drop-off location. The LA Galaxy fans and community members are invited to drop off new and unused items in Legends.

The Toyota Sports Performance Center (TSPC) in El Segundo, CA, home of the Los Angeles Kings, has been approved to serve as a supply collection site on behalf of the YMCA. LA Kings and TSPC staff joined other volunteers in mobilizing and collecting critical supplies in support of the fire relief and recovery efforts due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. All items donated will be delivered to local YMCAs who are on the front lines distributing to those in need. The Ontario Reign are hosting a collection drive during the club's next three games. The Reign will be urging fans and community members to donate essential items for victims of the LA wildfires, including new toiletries, packaged diapers, new or gently used clothing, bottled water, canned or non-perishable food items and pet supplies.

Additionally, the LA Galaxy team is supporting its local first responders. The LA Galaxy Foundation has been a steadfast and dedicated community partner for over a decade. As more is learned about recovery efforts, the Foundation will work with existing and new partners to deploy volunteers.

For more information, please visit lagalaxy/LAFireRelief and .