Lazer Logistics Hits Another Sustainability Milestone: Over Two Million Zero-Emission EV Miles Achieved

ALPHARETTA, GA, Jan. 14, 2025 – Lazer Logistics, Inc., ("Lazer Logistics"), the leading provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management services in North America, is proud to announce a significant sustainability milestone achieved through its industry-leading Electric Vehicle (EV) Spotter Program: surpassing 2 million zero-emission miles.



This industry-leading achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. It marks eight years of diligent efforts to lead the toward a greener future.



Lazer Logistics' 2 million zero-emission miles and moves include:



Energy Savings

Lazer's EV program has saved 1 million gallons of diesel, showcasing the economic and environmental advantages of transitioning to electric vehicles.



Healthier Communities

Abated CO2 emissions have heavily contributed to our clients' and Lazer's global greenhouse gas reduction efforts. Significant reductions in criteria air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM2.5), and carbon monoxide (CO) have also contributed to cleaner and healthier air quality for our clients, employees, and the communities we all serve.



Operational Efficiency

Lazer's EVs have accumulated more than 800,000 hours of key-on time, demonstrating not only environmental benefits but also the reliability and efficiency of our fleet.



“Lazer Logistics is steadfast in our commitment to assisting our clients with their sustainability goals while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics.“We will continue the expansion of our zero-emission fleet and lead our industry in sustainable yard management solutions.



“Lazer Logistics is adamant in our mission to promote sustainable transportation solutions. Reaching 2 million zero-emission miles reflects our pledge to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.”



"We thank our forward-thinking and sustainability-oriented clients without whom this 2-million-mile milestone would not be possible," said Chris Bennett, Lazer Logistics EV Director. "Our battery-electric, zero-tailpipe-emission EV program is unmatched in the yard management industry. This milestone is proof positive of our long-standing commitment to responsible business and delivering savings to our clients.



“Sustainable road freight transportation begins in the yard and radiates outward. Given their phenomenal efficiency, proven performance, and attractive economics, the yard is the best place to start with heavy-duty, freight-focused EVs.”



For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please contact Norman Miglietta



Lazer Logistics



Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America's largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more.



With EVs in the market from coast to coast, Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced battery-electric spotters across the U.S. and Canada and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.



Lazer operates in over 700 locations with over 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company runs over 9 million annual service hours for diverse blue-chip customers across the U.S. and Canadian territories.

Norman Miglietta

Lazer Logistics

...

