The SE Nashville Home Show Sponsored By Pella Windows & Doors Is Jan 17-19, 2025 At The Tennessee Miller Coliseum

3-Day Home Show Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Southeastern Nashville Home Show: January 17th through January 19th at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro, TN. Many exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Nashville and Murfreesboro areas the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, window and doors, roofing, siding, pools and hot tubs, kitchen and bathroom renovations, windows, landscaping and more will be participating at the Southeastern Nashville Home Show.

Nashville residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Home Show. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

The Southeastern Nashville Home Show is one of many home shows and home expos Nationwide Expos is hosting in the greater Nashville area this season, as well as throughout the state of Tennessee.“We're very excited to be expanding our reach in Tennessee. Not only are we sponsoring over thirteen shows this year in the Volunteer State, we also have a local sales office in Nashville, too,” commented Sol Lee, Marketing Director, Nationwide Expos.

Forthcoming Tennessee home shows include: the Memphis Home & Lifestyle Show: March 14-16, 2025 at the AgriCenter International in Memphis, TN; the Knoxville Home & Remodeling Show: April 4-6, 2025 at the Chilhowee Park Exposition Center, Knoxville, TN; the Hamilton County Home Show: April 18 & 19, 2025 at the Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge, TN; and the Murfreesboro Home Expo: May 9-11, 2025 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE, Murfreesboro, TN.

Pella Windows and Doors is sponsoring the Southeastern Nashville Home Show. As the trusted window and door provider in middle Tennessee, Pella Windows and Doors provides beautiful, innovative and energy-efficient products to residents in the greater Nashville and Murfreesboro communities.

Admission and parking to Southeastern Nashville Home Show are free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday January 17, 2025 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday January 18, 2025: from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday January 19, 2025: from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Tennessee Miller Coliseum is located at 304 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 423-910-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota,

