NFL DEFENSIVE SUPERSTAR MAXX CROSBY OF THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INVESTS IN BKFC,

JOINING CONOR MCGREGOR AND OTHER WORLD CLASS IN SUPPORT OF COMBAT SPORTS



Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of the NFL's top defensive players, has become an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World's Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion.



Crosby, known for his relentless drive and persistence on the field, believes that BKFC represents a thrilling evolution in the combat sports landscape. "Bare knuckle fighting is raw, real, and incredibly engaging for fans," Crosby stated. "I have always been passionate about combat sports, and I see BKFC as a platform that not only showcases the incredible skill, talent, and athleticism of these fighters but also brings a unique and authentic experience to combat sports enthusiasts."



BKFC has gained significant traction in recent years, attracting top-tier fighters and generating a loyal fanbase. The organization has redefined the rules of engagement, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional boxing and MMA formats. With its commitment to safety, transparency, and athlete welfare, BKFC is setting new standards in the industry.



Crosby's investment is a testament to his belief in the promotion's potential for growth and its ability to reach a wider audience. "I am thrilled to join the BKFC family and contribute to its vision. I believe we are just scratching the surface of what this sport can achieve,"



BKFC Founder and President David Feldman expressed enthusiasm about Crosby's involvement. "Maxx is not only an incredible athlete but also a visionary who understands the future of sports. On top of that, he's simply relentless and limitless on and off the field, making him the perfect addition to our investor group. His capital investment and support will help us continue to grow and elevate the BKFC brand on a global scale."



Conor McGregor adds“I am thrilled for Maxx to join me as an owner of BKFC. He is the epitome of hard work and perseverance that is the backbone of BKFC!”



As BKFC continues to expand its reach and influence, Crosby's involvement marks a significant milestone in the promotion's journey. Together, they aim to bring bare-knuckle fighting to the forefront of combat sports and provide fans with an unparalleled experience.





About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC holds all of its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC“Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to“Toe the Line”: start every round face to face, and just inches apart.



In BKFC, only those fighters who are established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai are allowed to compete. The referees and judges are required to have extensive professional combat sports experience. All fights are held under the auspices and control of an Athletic Commission. Unlike other fighting organizations and combat sports internationally which claim to be“bare knuckle”, but require wraps, tape, and gauze; BKFC is true to its word as fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle. This makes BKFC unquestionably the truest form of bare knuckle fighting. BKFC is dedicated to not just creating the safest, most exciting, and highest-level bare-knuckle fighting organization in the world, it's also leading the way for a new fully recognized professional combat sport. BKFC is truly the sport of the future, which fully respects its remarkable past.

