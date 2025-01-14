New #Unmaskhateny Poll: 75% Of New York Voters Support A Statewide Anti-Masked Harassment Law

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As NY's Legislative Session Kicks Off and Language Is Finalized To Bring Back Law Prohibiting Masked Intimidation, Poll Demonstrates Overwhelming, Supermajority Support of Voters, Across All Demographics



As crisis in masked harassment reminiscent of the KKK era continues with no end in sight, half of NY voters are worried they may be a victim of targeted harassment or a hate crime––including 67% of Black voters, 68% of Asian voters, and 76% of Jewish voters

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, following a year in which an epidemic of masked terror and intimidation has terrified New York, and masks and face coverings are used repeatedly to target and terrorize New Yorkers at their homes and places of work, on college campuses, in the subways, and even at hospitals, a new poll reveals that banning masked intimidation is now favored by a supermajority (75%) of New York voters, cutting across all demographics.

The telephone survey of 800 voters with recent general election voting history in New York, conducted December 16-20, 2024, was commissioned by #UnMaskHateNY, a coalition effort formed last summer by leading civil rights groups including the National Urban League and NAACP New York State Conference and faith leaders including prominent Black pastors and Jewish leaders from UJA-Federation of New York, the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Community Relations Council.

This broad, deep support is especially key as lawmakers prepare to introduce a bill banning these tactics, and advocates from the civil rights and faith communities hope that legislation is passed during session and heads to the governor's desk for immediate signature. This poll demonstrates that the public is firmly behind efforts to curb mask-wearing with the intent to threaten and intimidate, and that most New Yorkers are worried that targeted hate and harassment are on the rise.

In fact, alarmingly, the polling shows that 50% of voters are concerned that they may be a victim of targeted harassment or a hate crime, including 67% of Black voters, 68% of Asian voters, and 76% of Jewish voters.

"I am a son of the Jim Crow South and remember a time when those who wore masks did so to avoid accountability while terrorizing families like my own," said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans. "There is no denying a link between anonymity and abuse, and we can never let that portion of our history return again into the present day."

"It should come as no surprise that the vast majority of New Yorkers have had enough when it comes to masked harassment and intimidation in our state. For months, we've watched in horror as masked individuals have used face coverings to threaten and terrorize others with impunity - including in front of synagogues and October 7th memorials," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director . "The overwhelming support for anti-masked harassment legislation should be a clear wake up call to lawmakers. It is long past time to unmask hate in New York and put an end to hiding one's identity in order to menace and intimidate."

"These survey results reflect a state united against hate and a shared commitment to fostering safety and accountability in our public spaces. UJA-Federation of New York supports the effort to regulate mask use as a critical step in advancing safety for all,"

said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA Federation of New York .

"My congregation and I have watched as hate has risen across the city. Families are afraid that they will be the victims of violence," said Dr. Johnnie Green, Pastor of Mount Neboh Baptist Church . "Today's hoods are masks and face coverings. We bring our community's history to this campaign and strongly support this effort and lawmakers should know that the Black community is watching progress closely."



"Given the level of terror that New Yorkers have been subjected to by masked individuals using the anonymity of a head covering to threaten and menace and its place in New York's public safety crisis, we are not surprised that New Yorkers are strongly united around a legislative solution,"

said Will Miller, a spokesperson for #UnMaskHateNY . "Enough is enough, and New Yorkers of all ages, demographics and persuasions clearly agree. Laws existed that held bad actors accountable, including during the dark era of the KKK's reign of terror, that were suspended in 2020. It's time to bring them back this session, strengthened for the current crisis, and ensure they are signed into law as soon as possible."

From the poll:

Voters Believe Hate is on the Rise & Feel Less Safe Than They Have in a While



The findings of this survey illustrate the public's preoccupation with safety and the belief that it has deteriorated. Outside of economic issues, public safety is the top concern for voters statewide, with 31% registering it as a top-two issue.

Alarmingly, 59% of voters believe that hate and harassment based upon a person's race, ethnicity or religious affiliation is worse now than it has been in a long time,with only 12% stating it is better than before. The share of voters who believe hate and harassment is worse jumps to 66% among voters ages 65+, and an astonishing 74% among Jewish voters.

Further, when asked if voters generally feel more or less safe now than they have felt in a long time, 55% stated they feel less safe, including 58% of voters ages 65+ and 60% of women. Additionally, 50% of voters are concerned that they may be a victim of targeted harassment or a hate crime, including 67% of Black voters, 68% of Asian voters, and 76% of Jewish voters.

Voters Overwhelmingly Support a Mask Ban



Given the public's concern regarding safety, it is not surprising that a supermajority of voters support a law banning the wearing of masks or head or face coverings in situations in which they are used to hide the identity of a person who intends to engage in threatening, intimidating or harassing behavior.





75% of voters support a mask ban, with supermajority support across all demographic subgroups (gender, age, race/ethnicity, religion, party, political ideology, region, education, income).





Even among the 12% of voters who believe that hate and harassment based upon a person's race, ethnicity or religious affiliation is better now than it has been in a long time, support for a mask ban stands at 67%. Among the 11% of voters who feel safer now than they've felt in a long time, support for a mask ban stands at 60%.

Importantly, a resounding 68% of voters believe that while protecting a person's civil liberties is essential, it must be balanced with public safety and does not extend to someone engaged in hateful or harassing behavior, as opposed to 23% who believe people should have the ability to wear anything they choose regardless of the behavior in which they are engaged.

Last June, #UnMaskHateNY , a coalition led by leading civil rights and faith leaders, launched a campaign to support an effort by diverse lawmakers to pass new laws to address New York's masked intimidation crisis. Relief is anticipated in this year's budget and legislative session; currently, bill text is in the final drafting phase.

#UnMaskHateNY is a campaign, led by civil rights leaders, faith leaders and other diverse advocates, to support lawmakers as they push to reinstate and strengthen New York's anti-masked harassment laws for the safety of New Yorkers, and ensure that those who hide their identities to threaten and menace others are finally held accountable.

For more information, please go to and follow the campaign on X/Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @unmaskhateny and please use the hashtag #unmaskhateny.

SOURCE #UnMaskHateNY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED