New Glacier Experiences And Up-Close Access To Iconic Sites Highlight Holland America Line's 2026-2027 South America And Antarctica Season

Guests can experience the Chilean Fjords, Glacier Alley, and new for this season:

Pío XI Glacier, the Southern Hemisphere's largest outside Antarctica

Filled with exciting destinations and iconic sites, Holland America Line's 2026-2027 South America and Antarctica season

is officially open for booking. Each itinerary, between 14 and 31 days in length, includes a wide array of and natural destinations for guests to choose from when planning their perfect holiday.

From November 2026 through March 2027, Oosterdam

and Volendam

will explore the region, taking guests to hard-to-reach destinations like the Amazon River, Falkland Islands, Antarctica and-new for the 2026-2027 season-the Pio XI Glacier, the Southern Hemisphere's largest glacier outside of Antarctica.



"Pio XI-or the Brüggen Glacier-is the longest glacier in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica, and it is truly spectacular," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. "Sometimes referred to as the 'Grandaddy of Patagonian icefields,' it's known for its bright blue hues and signature dark streak, and it can really only be accessed via ship. Plus, it is a very active glacier for calving, so our guests are in for a treat when they visit."

Guests hoping to see the Pio XI glacier can board Oosterdam to sail on a 14- or 15-Day South American Pathways: Chilean Fjords and Glaciers , open jaw between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The voyages take guests to ports including Montevideo, Uruguay; Stanley, Falkland Islands; Ushuaia, Argentina; and Punta Arenas, Puerto Chacabuco and Puerto Montt, Chile-and through the stunning Chilean fjords, Glacier Alley, a day of scenic cruising at Pio XI Glacier, and other natural wonders.

For those hoping, instead, to check an Amazon adventure off their bucket list, Holland America Line is once again offering the popular Legendary Amazon Explorer

aboard Volendam. For either 27

or 30 days , roundtrip Fort Lauderdale or from New York to Fort Lauderdale, guests can sail into the heart of the Amazon rainforest, taking in wildlife like pink dolphins, exotic birds, howler monkeys and more. An overnight call in Manaus provides an extended opportunity to see the "Meeting of the Waters" between the Amazon River and Rio Negro.

Experience Awe-Inspiring Antarctica Aboard Oosterdam

Oosterdam plays host to those seeking to experience the wonders of Antarctica. The itineraries , each 22 days, sail open-jaw between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. In addition to a four-day Antarctic experience, guests will discover many of South America's gems: for example, an overnight stay in Buenos Aires allows for plenty of time to explore the city's grand architecture, lively neighborhoods and vibrant tango culture.

And those looking to experience a holiday like no other can book a 22-Day South America and Antarctica Holiday

to celebrate Christmas and the new year on board-enjoying sumptuous holiday meals, festive onboard décor and exciting new holiday traditions while taking in the stunning scenery and exciting wildlife the region has to offer.



Panama Canal & Inca Discovery Overland Adventures Take Guests Up Close

Guests can choose between two 16-Day Panama Canal and Inca Discovery cruises , sailing open-jaw between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile. These voyages allow guests to take in the modern wonders of the Panama Canal and dive deeply into Fuerte Amador (Panama City) and Callao (Lima)'s unique cultures and distinctive local charm during overnight stays-but also provide guests with a number of opportunities to join a multi-day, overland adventure to more authentically connect with a specific destination.

Guests on this itinerary can choose to venture onto a Galapagos Islands overland tour, taking in pristine scenery and unparalleled wildlife like iconic giant tortoises, as well as blue-footed boobies, Sally Lightfoot crabs, marine iguanas, frigatebirds and more. Or they can also opt to spend 3–4 days in Cusco-the former capital of the mighty Inca Empire and gateway to Machu Picchu. This provides a convenient look into local markets, Spanish colonial architecture, and of course the Incas' impressive technical prowess in this 600-year-old archaeological site.

An Abundance of UNESCO Sites in South America

Holland America Line 2026–2027 South America cruises visit 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves. This esteemed collection represents the best of human heritage and the natural world.

Authentic Experiences On Board and Ashore

On South America and Antarctic cruises, Holland America Line brings local flavors on board. Guests enjoy fresh, locally sourced specialties such as Chilean salmon and Argentine Black Angus Beef. And immersive shore excursions include a number of

fun and delicious culinary tours. Guests can visit a Chilean pisco distillery, browse a Peruvian farmers' market, sample authentic Argentine empanadas, call on a Uruguayan winery, or savor traditional Falkland Islands meats.

Collectors' Voyages Combine Non-Repeating Itineraries

Several of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which offer the ultimate exploration of South America. These artfully crafted journeys combine back-to-back sailings-up to 31 days-enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering natural wonders and far-flung adventures.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026-2027 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included-plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society

Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by March 31, 2025, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

