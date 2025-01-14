Online Booking Begins For R-Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal On Jan 23

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Due to the unprecedented demand for tickets for Republic Day Celebrations (RDC) 2025, the of Defence (MoD) is issuing the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the parade, which will be held at Kartavya Path on January 23, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The registration for the passes can be done by the users directly from the following portal/platform: Aamantran portal gov) and Aamantran mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Mobile Seva App Store.

The registration for the passes will be open between January 13 to 17, from 9 a.m. onwards till the quota for the day gets exhausted.

The Defence Ministry said this decision reflects the commitment towards ensuring the maximum participation of the people in RDC 2025.

The information related to RDC 2025 may be viewed on gov, it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said that Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited INS Rajali, the Indian Navy's premier Naval Air Station, located near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

He inspected various operational facilities at the station, where he was apprised of the extensive volume of operations carried out by the station and its capability to meet the evolving security requirements.

The event showcased INS Rajali's state-of-the-art infrastructure and its strategic significance in maritime surveillance and combat readiness.

Commanding Officer, INS Rajali Commodore Kapil Mehta, briefed the Defence Secretary on the Air Station's operational preparedness and its role in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Rajesh Kumar Singh also interacted with the service personnel at the station, appreciating their dedication and contribution to safeguarding national maritime interests.

He highlighted the critical importance of maintaining a high level of combat preparedness and operational vigilance to address the dynamic challenges of the IOR's geopolitical landscape.