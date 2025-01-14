Zelensky Meets With Pistorius, Thanks For Germany's Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has provided 16% of all international assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with German Defense Boris Pistorius, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are very grateful for Germany's assistance to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has helped Ukraine. Its contribution is about 16% of all the assistance that Ukraine has received. These are very significant figures,” Zelensky said.

He also thanked Germany for its help in protecting Ukrainian skies and enhancing air defense capabilities.

“We are especially grateful that in difficult moments of defending the sky, blackouts, Germany has made one of the largest contributions to building Ukraine's air defenses. We are grateful for Patriot, Iris-T, and, of course, we are grateful for Gepards that protect our critical infrastructure, including the energy grid,” the President said.

He particularly noted Germany's leadership along with the United States at the Ramstein meeting.

“We are grateful for the union of defense ministers, where everything is addressed on a monthly basis and quite quickly. We expect to have relevant meetings in February,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit on January 14.

Photo: President's Office, illustrative