Ultra I&C Advances Military Interoperability At Grey Flag Maritime Exercise

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) successfully demonstrated next-generation maritime capabilities at Grey Flag 2024, marking a significant milestone in military service interoperability.

Working through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), Ultra I&C deployed its ADSI® to enable critical data operations. The system successfully processed and distributed information through JREAP-C and Starlink SATCOM networks, while ADSI RAINTM leveraged AI capabilities to enhance data intelligence.

"Through our CRADA partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, we're accelerating the deployment of breakthrough technologies that enable unmanned teaming integration," said Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's C2I&E business. "This exercise clearly demonstrates the vital role of advanced data sharing in modern military operations."

Ultra I&C's edge computing solutions integrated seamlessly with unmanned sensors to deliver real-time tactical insights to operators. This integration fully aligned with Office of Naval Research specifications and significantly enhanced situational awareness capabilities across the exercise environment.

The successful demonstration proved Ultra I&C's ability to integrate with existing military infrastructure while enabling robust data sharing across diverse platforms. These capabilities are essential for effective decision-making in contested environments, supporting the future of joint maritime operations.



Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit .

