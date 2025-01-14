HORECA Kuwait Launches 13Th Edition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jalis

KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Hospitality and exhibition, HORECA Kuwait, launched its 13th edition on Tuesday with the participation of local and international field experts.

The is held under the patronage of Information and Culture and Minister of Youth Affairs, Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, and attended by Information Undersecretary Dr. Nasser Muhaisen.

While inaugurating the exhibition, Muhaisen affirmed that hosting such events is a translation of leadership's vision of achieving sustainable development and boosting national economy.

HORECA Kuwait is an exceptional opportunity to exchange expertise in the field, as the sector stands as a pillar of economic growth, noted Muhaisen, adding that it also provides a platform for latest technological innovations, ensuring Kuwait's competitiveness across regional and international fronts.

A combination of the words HO(HOTELS), RE(RESTAURANTS) and CA(CAFES), HORECA was formed in Lebanon by Hospitality Services in 1994, after which its branches spread into Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

The exhibition is not merely a display of products and hospitality services, but is a meeting point for creatives, experts, and decision makers, he said, adding that this would create an ample environment for development, fortifying Kuwait's standing as an attractive center for investments.

As for Leaders Group Director General Nabila Al-Anjari, chief of the organizing committee, she told KUNA that the exhibition will include a variety of activities, meeting market demand. She spoke of the exhibition's importance in diversifying income sources, creating job opportunities for youth, as well as providing prospects for talents and skilled workers. HORECA's franchisee was acquired by Leaders Group, and as a result it was inaugurated in Kuwait in 2012.

Al-Anjari also highlighted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives of economic reformations to address structural faults in the single-source economic system.

She pointed out that the three-day fair will see the participation of 100 companies, 500 international brands, 8,000 visitor and 30 keynote speakers. It will also have its trade mark Culinary Art Show, where chefs participate in various competitions to showcase their skills and be evaluated by international judges.

Al-Anjari also underlined the government's directions of hosting regional and international championships, saying that it economically rejuvenated the sector, most recently with Khaleeji Zain 26.

As for United Nations Regional Director of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Basmah Al-Mayman, she recalled Kuwait's long-standing tourism sector, saying that it had been attracting visitors since the 1960s.

Al-Mayman said that the New Kuwait 2035 vision is a step towards a prosperous and more sustainable future, and for making Kuwait a financial, commercial and cultural regional hub.

She also spoke of Kuwait's capabilities as a founding member of UNWTO, in becoming an international destination, saying it would necessitate a comprehensive strategy, as well as investment and touristic planning, in addition to an active partnership with the private sector. (end)

