Qatar Athletes Bag Four Medals In Dammam

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar athletes claimed four medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) on the second day of the three-day 6th Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Qatar's Mubarak Saeed won gold in the 1500m race, recording a time of 3:57.90 minutes. Abdullah Saad Al Abdullah claimed the silver medal in pole vault, scaling 4.2m while Samer Moussa won silver in 400m race, finishing in 48.22 secs ahead of teammate Ahmed Saleh who won the bronze medal (48.30 secs). The Qatari team is participating in the championship with ten athletes: Hamad Dhawi Al Sultan (discus throw), Hamad Saleh (shot put), Younis Al Balushi and Abdullah Al Abdullah (pole vault), Abkar Idris and Abdul Razzaq Idris (400m hurdles), Ahmed Saleh and Samer Musa (400m), Idris Abubaker (110m hurdles), and Mubarak Saeed (1500m).