Jackky Bhagnani Explains Reason Behind Meteoric Rise Of Live Music Culture In India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has arrived at a conclusion with regards to the growing culture of live music in India.

The Gen Z audience has changed the landscape of live music in India. While in the past 3 decades only a handful of international artists performed in India, the last 2-3 years have seen a large number of international musicians flocking to India given its large consumer base.

Jackky Bhagnani, who is also the founder of music label, Jjust Music, said, "The response to the Coldplay concerts in India was phenomenal. Today when an international band comes to India, the tickets get sold out in no time. Even independent sensations like Prateek Kuhad draw big crowds and everyone is aware of the excitement that any Diljit Dosanjh concert generates”.

Analysing the reason behind the popularity of live concerts, he said that after the pandemic, people have been trying to reclaim the joy they missed out on. There is a sense of community when people gather to listen to music, cheer for their beloved artists, dance and celebrate life in unison.

He further mentioned,“The younger audiences today are seeking a tangible connection with music. Even online, entire communities are built around music. We have so many talents on social media platforms who have broken into mainstream music thanks to their following. When they perform live, their fans naturally come out in droves to support them”.

He continued, "We are currently living in the 'era of experience' and the young seek immersive and emotionally resonant experiences wherever possible be it during their holidays or while gaming or attending a sporting event. The common thread here is engagement that creates memories of a lifetime. Concerts, in this context, offer the ultimate experiential escape as they offer a sensory rush people are happy to invest in”.

He also pointed out that social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have redefined the social value of attending concerts by expertly creating FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

He shared, "Everyone wants to be a part of curated digital moments to be able to participate in cultural conversations online. I am aware that sometimes people use AI-generated images to place themselves at concerts they didn't actually attend! That says everything about the pressure to be seen as part of a big moment”.

“At a recent Diljit Dosanjh concert, an AI service offered virtual concert selfies, digitally generated images that made it look like users had attended. Priced between INR 500 and INR 1500, these selfies were widely shared online, showing how deeply digital culture has woven itself into live experiences”, he added.