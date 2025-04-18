Hajj 2025: Fine Of 10,000 Riyals, Deportation For Violating Regulations In Saudi Arabia

As the Haj season approaches , Saudi authorities are reminding citizens, residents, and visitors of the strict penalties in place for violating Haj regulations. These measures remain active through the end of the pilgrimage season.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Tourism reminded that anyone caught transporting pilgrims without a valid Haj permit will face a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals, approximately Dh9,700. This penalty applies to citizens, residents, and visitors.

The ministry also warned that individuals who transport multiple pilgrims without permits will face fines per violator. For example, if someone is caught transporting 15 unlicensed pilgrims, the 10,000-riyal fine will be multiplied 15 times - one for each violator.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to the fine, violators may face imprisonment for up to 15 days.

Vehicles used to transport pilgrims illegally will be confiscated by court order. Authorities have also stated that violators will be publicly named, as part of a wider effort to deter others from breaking the law.

For residents who violate Haj regulations - whether by attempting to perform Haj without a permit or by transporting unauthorided pilgrims-the consequences are even more severe. Offenders will be deported after serving their sentence and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for a specified period, in accordance with Saudi law.

As part of these tightened regulations, all hospitality facilities in Makkah have also been prohibited from accommodating visitors who do not hold a valid Haj permit or an approved entry permit for work or residence in the city.

This directive, issued by the Ministry of Tourism, will be in effect from Dhul-Qi'dah 1, 1446 AH (April 29, 2025) and will remain valid until the conclusion of the Haj season.