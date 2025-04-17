Ministry Outlines Roadmap For Risha Gas Field Development At OAPEC Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary-General Amani Azzam on Thursday participated in the 24th Gas Experts Meeting of the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), where she outlined Jordan's strategic direction for natural gas and hydrogen development.

During the meeting, Azzam delivered a working paper titled“Developments in the Gas Industry in Jordan”, in which she presented a roadmap for expanding operations at the Risha gas field, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She noted that the Risha field, discovered by the Natural Resources Authority in 1986 and brought into production in 1989, remains one of Jordan's vital domestic energy sources.

She explained that the field is classified as unconventional and tight, meaning gas cannot be extracted through traditional methods and instead requires advanced technologies and significant investment.

Azzam said that the National Petroleum Company (NPC) is pursuing an ambitious development plan for the field. The plan includes the procurement of an additional drilling rig, the construction of a gas processing facility, and the development of a new pipeline to transport the produced gas.

To fully utilise the expected production from Risha, Azzam emphasised the necessity of constructing a natural gas pipeline linking the field to the Arab Gas Pipeline at a connection point in Mafraq Governorate. The proposed pipeline would span approximately 320 kilometres, with technical and financial feasibility studies currently underway.

She also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to implement the National Programme for the Delivery of Natural Gas to urban centres and industrial zones across the Kingdom. The initiative aims to provide a more affordable and sustainable energy alternative for existing industries.

Azzam also outlined key components of Jordan's comprehensive energy sector strategy for 2020–2030, including continued reliance on current gas sources expected to meet national needs until 2035, further development of the Risha field, and the attraction of international investment in exploration for both conventional and unconventional gas.

The strategy also includes maintaining LNG import capacity through the Sheikh Sabah Terminal in Aqaba as part of efforts to safeguard energy security.