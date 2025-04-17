Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Call From Lebanese President


2025-04-17 01:41:15
Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
The call touched on the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Lebanon, as well as the most pressing regional developments.
The two leaders also discussed the importance of maintaining coordination to preserve the security and stability of the region, and counter any attempts to destabilise it.

