Al Sailiya Clinch Second Division Title To Seal QSL Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Sailiya were officially crowned champions of the Second Division League for the 2024–2025 season after securing a 1–0 victory over Al Waab in the final round of the competition. The decisive goal was scored by Mahab Mohammed at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, during the 14th and final match week, bringing Al Sailiya's tally to 28 points and confirming their direct promotion to the 2025–2026 Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Qatar Football Association (QFA) Executive Committee member Hassan Jumaa Al Mohannadi presented the trophies and medals to the Al Sailiya squad. The event was also attended by QFA Secretary-General Mansour Al Ansari.

In other results, Al Markhiya claimed a 2-0 win over Muaither, lifting their total to 25 points and securing second place in the standings.

As a result, they will face Umm Salal - the 11th-placed team in the current Ooredoo Stars League - in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Meanwhile, Al Kharaitiyat suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Mesaimeer at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, which saw them slip to third place with 23 points. In another match, Al Bidda edged Lusail in a 3-2 encounter.