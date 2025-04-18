Dubai Real Estate Has Another Busy Month With Property Sales Worth Aed40bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dubai's real estate market has enjoyed another busy month, recording a total of 13,502 property sales with an overall value of AED40bn in November.

A market update issued today by fäm Properties showed that apartment sales worth AED19.9bn rose 31.2% in volume to 10,857 compared with the same month last year.

November also generated 1,903 villa sales for AED10.2bn as well as 387 plot sales worth AED8.1bn, although volumes were down 35.8% and 39.6% respectively on the same month in 2023.

Meanwhile, 354 commercial property transactions amounted to AED1.3bn, an increase of 5% in volume compared with November 2023.

While it was the most moderate month since April in this record-breaking year in terms of overall sales value and volume, the total number of transactions was still up by 10.5% on last November.

The average property price per sq ft also continued its steady rise, increasing by 8.8% to AED1,497 compared with AED1,373 last November, after previous month-by month growth from AED923 in 2020, AED1,115 in 2021,and AED1,310 in 2022.

“The market's overall performance continues to demonstrate exceptional strength in what has already been a remarkable year for Dubai real estate,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.”

“Sales volumes consistently reflect a clear and consistent trend of healthy, sustainable demand driven by investor confidence, economic growth, and Dubai's global appeal.”

Dubai property sales for the month of November have now risen in volume over the last five years from 3,800 transactions (AED7.4bn) in 2020 to 7,000 (AED17.9bn) in 2021,11,100 (AED31bn)in 2022, and 12,200 (AED42.4bn) in 2023. The most expensive individual property sold in November was a luxury apartment at Six Senses Residences, Palm Jumeirah which went for AED130m.

The top five performing areas in November were: Jumeirah Village Circle - 1,528 transactions worth AED1.6bn; Dubai Marina – 838 worth AED3.1bn; Business Bay -809 transactions worth AED2.7bn; Jumeirah Village Triangle – 717 transactions worth AED596.9m;

Wadi Al Safa 5 – 672 transactions worth AED569.9m.

The best-selling off-plan project in terms of value in November was Vida Residences Club Point, where 227apartments sold for AED536.4m. The top-selling off plan villas project was Greenridge, with 113 units fetching AED374.8m. Maya 3 topped sales of ready apartments with 103transactions worth AED52.7m, while Mag Eye Phase 1 led the way in ready villa sales, with 14properties selling for AED44.1m.

Overall, first sales from developers outnumbered re-sales in the secondary market - 56% over 44% in terms of volume, and 52% against 48% in value.

With properties worth more than AED5m accounting for 8% of total sales, 32% came in both the below AED1 million AED1-2m ranges,17% between AED2-3m and 12% between AED3-5m.