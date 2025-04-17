Shell Proud To Support Qatari Heritage At Spectacular Camel Race Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2025 Qatar Camel Festival season concluded with a spectacular finale at the Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack, showcasing the vibrant heritage and culture of Qatar.

Shell, a proud sponsor of the event for many years, praised the successful execution of the festival and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting this culturally significant sport.

Managing Director of Qatar Shell Rob Maxwell shared his excitement:“His Excellency the Amir's Main Race was truly an exciting and exceptional event. The dedication and expertise of the Camel Racing Organising Committee ensured a thrilling and memorable festival. Shell is honoured to be part of this tradition that celebrates the richness of Qatari culture.”

Shell's involvement in H H The Amir's Main Race is part of its broader commitment to social initiatives in Qatar.

The company actively participates in various programmes aimed at preserving and promoting the nation's traditions and culture, such as falconry, and in supporting Qatar's education system through its Tafawoq, NXplorers and Shell Intilaaqah initiatives.

Abdullah Al Kuwari, Deputy President of the Camel Racing Organising Committee said,“The success of this year's Camel Race season is a testament to the dedication and passion of everyone involved. We are grateful for Shell's continued support in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage.”

The highlight of the season, H H The Amir's Main Race took place on April 15, with the winner proudly receiving H E The Amir's Sword.

The event drew significant attention and participation, further cementing its status as the most prestigious race of the year.